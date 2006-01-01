Advertisement
Raphinha says Barcelona's 'dominant' form is a statement of team's intent
Barcelona forward Raphinha (27) said on Saturday that starting the season with four consecutive wins is a statement the players needed to make to prove their worth.

After scoring the first hat-trick of his career and delivering two assists to guide Barca to a 7-0 demolition of Real Valladolid, Raphinha said that the result showed that the club has the players it needs to be contenders.

"Today's game has shown that there is no need for anyone else to come. We are very happy because of that," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"We are in very good shape. The team is working hard. Today's result shows what we are working for. We saw that the coach (Hansi Flick) was on the sideline asking for more (goals) and that's our mentality.

"We are hungry and want to score as many goals as we can. When we are dominant like we have been, the best way to respect our rivals is not taking the foot off the gas."

Raphinha was one of the players who faced criticism during Barca's trophyless last campaign and was heavily rumoured to be on the block as the club, which is facing deepening financial issues, desperately needed to reduce the first-team wage bill to meet LaLiga's financial controls.

Barca let Ilkay Gundogan, Clement Lenglet, Vitor Roque and several academy players go, while adding only one player in the close season. Midfielder Dani Olmo arrived from RB Leipzig after being central to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

Raphinha has been given a key role by new manager Flick, allowing him to thrive as a versatile offensive weapon in Barca's opening four games.

"I don't know if today's was my best game, but it's certainly among my best. I will try to play even better and as much as I can," the Brazilian said.

"I'm very happy to be able to help the team. I feel good. I knew that this season would be very important for me. I'm looking for my best version to help my teammates and be more confident."

Barcelona will go to the international break on top of the standings on a perfect 12 points from four games, five ahead of second-placed Villarreal and seven clear of bitter rivals Real Madrid in fourth, both of whom have a game in hand.

