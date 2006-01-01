Advertisement
  4. Benfica sign Akturkoglu from Galatasaray for 12 million euros

Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates a goal with Galatasaray
Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu celebrates a goal with GalatasarayEren Bozkurt / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP
Portugal's Benfica have signed left winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu (25) from Turkish side Galatasaray, the Turkish club said on Tuesday.

Primeira Liga club Benfica will pay a 12 million euro transfer fee to Galatasaray, Galatasaray said on the Public Disclosure Platform.

Galatasaray said it will receive 10% of any transfer fee when Akturkoglu is transferred to another club from Benfica.

He also plays for the Turkish national team.

Akturkoglu scored 12 goals and made seven assists in 37 matches in 2023-2024 Turkish Super League season.

Mentions
FootballKerem AkturkogluGalatasarayBenficaLiga PortugalTransfer News
