  Belgium fans wait to see if Tedesco turns the page on De Bruyne and Lukaku

Belgium fans wait to see if Tedesco turns the page on De Bruyne and Lukaku

Tedesco is expected to ring the changes
Tedesco is expected to ring the changes REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
Belgian fans will be looking ahead to Friday when Domenico Tedesco names his squad for upcoming Nations League matches against Israel and France with the international futures of Kevin De Bruyne (33) and Romelu Lukaku (31) up in the air.

De Bruyne, who has won 105 caps since his debut in 2010, said after the European Championship in July that he was considering his future with the team.

The Manchester City midfielder has voiced his concerns about being at risk of injury due to the packed schedule for club and country.

Lukaku, Belgium’s record scorer with 85 goals in 119 appearances, has been in limbo for months awaiting news of a move to Napoli.

The striker is one of a number of players Chelsea are looking to unload and he has not been training with the first team. His was last in action when Belgium were eliminated in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 by France on July 1.

Lukaku's fitness would be in question for Belgium's upcoming games but his long-term international future is also in doubt as Tedesco looks to bring in younger players with an eye on the next World Cup in two years’ time.

After a disappointing European Championship, Tedesco is expected to ring the changes for the matches against Israel on September 6, which has been moved from Brussels to Debrecen in Hungary, and France in Lyon three days later.

One player who will definitely be absent is goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who said last week he would no longer play for the side while Tedesco was coach.

Widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, Courtois was left out of the squad for the Euros following a row with Tedesco last year.

