Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again

Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again

Domenico Todesco in the dugout
Domenico Todesco in the dugoutBernadett Szabo / Reuters
Belgium are still hurting after their EURO 2024 exit at the hands of France, feeling they showed them too much respect, coach Domenico Tedesco (38) said on the eve of a return clash in the Nations League.

France host Belgium in Lyon in the second game of the new Nations League campaign for both countries and only 70 days after France edged Belgium 1-0 in Duesseldorf in the last-16 at EURO 2024.

"At the European Championship, it was a close one against France. We could have won too,” Tedesco said at a press conference on Sunday.

“France were a bit better, they deserved to win, but we also had our chances. It would be a lie if I said that match is forgotten, it still hurts. I often think about the European Championship, but you also must look ahead.

“Looking back is not always the best solution. We have to be ambitious, it's been a long time since we beat France in a competitive match with commitment. Let us perform well and then the rest will follow."

France - Belgium head-to-heads
France - Belgium head-to-headsFlashscore

Tedesco said they over-planned for the EURO 2024 clash and showed the French too much respect.

"The last match at the European Championship was different from the one now, it was a knockout match. We learned that we adjusted our own plans a bit too much then. You always have to analyse your opponent, but we adjusted excessively,” he added.

Belgium began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Israel behind closed doors on Friday in Debrecen, Hungary where they had switched the match for security reasons.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFranceBelgium
Related Articles
No change of plan for coach Deschamps despite France's defeat by Italy
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France
Show more
Football
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League
Italy's Spalletti to make changes for Israel game after win over France
Poulsen stars as Denmark see off Serbia to continue great Nations League start
Carsley's 'refreshing' England overhaul launches new and exciting era
Injured Calafiori to miss Italy's Nations League clash with Israel
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Arsenal youth talent Biereth talks switch to Austria
Most Read
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings