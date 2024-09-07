Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again

France host Belgium in Lyon in the second game of the new Nations League campaign for both countries and only 70 days after France edged Belgium 1-0 in Duesseldorf in the last-16 at EURO 2024.
"At the European Championship, it was a close one against France. We could have won too,” Tedesco said at a press conference on Sunday.
“France were a bit better, they deserved to win, but we also had our chances. It would be a lie if I said that match is forgotten, it still hurts. I often think about the European Championship, but you also must look ahead.
“Looking back is not always the best solution. We have to be ambitious, it's been a long time since we beat France in a competitive match with commitment. Let us perform well and then the rest will follow."
Tedesco said they over-planned for the EURO 2024 clash and showed the French too much respect.
"The last match at the European Championship was different from the one now, it was a knockout match. We learned that we adjusted our own plans a bit too much then. You always have to analyse your opponent, but we adjusted excessively,” he added.
Belgium began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Israel behind closed doors on Friday in Debrecen, Hungary where they had switched the match for security reasons.