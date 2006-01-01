Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France

Luciano Spalletti admits mental strength key to Italy comeback against France

Kylian Mbappe (right) in action with Italy's Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Kylian Mbappe (right) in action with Italy's Giovanni Di LorenzoREUTERS / Benoit Tessier
Italy could easily have folded when they conceded an early goal away to France in their Nations League game on Friday, but they kept their heads and reacted quickly to earn the 3-1 victory, manager Luciano Spalletti (65) said.

A goal from Bradley Barcola after 12 seconds was a nightmare start, made even worse by the manner Italy conceded, with defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo allowing the French forward to steal possession instead of dealing with a simple back pass.

"The start was the key, everyone reacted immediately, trying to give strength and tranquillity to the team and then they played the game we needed to play, so doubly good," Spalletti told RAI after the final whistle.

"It was important to remain as a team, beyond the initial misfortune, because with so much tension, any situation can reduce you to madness.

"That's why our mental strength was double, because the things that happen to you come from your head, your fears and from what you think you can't achieve."

It was an altogether different Italy to the one seen at Euro 2024, when they put up a feeble attempt at defending their title, winning only one game and going out to Switzerland in the round of 16, and Spalletti praised his squad who won in Paris.

"We chose a group of players who are always in the game. They are a little fresher than they were at the end of the season," Spalletti said.

"Probably we were lucky to find a bunch of young players eager to prove themselves. Individual desire and passion are the keys to any success."

Goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Donnarumma barely had time to notice the game had started before he was picking the ball out of the net, and he too praised his team's ability to recover.

"I wasn't ready yet, I hadn't even put on my glove," Donnarumma said.

"We weren't too clever because the ball was ours, we could have waited. But we did well to react afterwards.

"Conceding a goal so early was tough but the guys were able to remain calm, focussed on doing what we tried in training and playing the ball well, and that was essential to winning the game."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueItalyFrance
Related Articles
England captain Harry Kane sets sights on Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring career
FlashFocus: Despite golden generation emerging, Ukraine have yet to reach potential
Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager
Show more
Football
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
The top five U21 Everton players to watch this season
Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies aged 86
Engin Firat adamant Kenya's AFCON qualification dream still alive despite Zimbabwe draw
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Captain Matty Ryan wary of Indonesia as Australia aim to rebound from Bahrain loss
Brazil return to winning ways with dreary victory over Ecuador
Most Read
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Ostapenko and Kichenok win US Open women's doubles title in straight sets
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Sinner becomes first Italian man to reach US Open final after downing Draper

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings