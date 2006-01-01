Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager

Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager

England interim head coach Lee Carsley (right) during a training session at St George's Park, Burton-on-Trent
England interim head coach Lee Carsley (right) during a training session at St George's Park, Burton-on-TrentJoe Giddens / PA Images / Profimedia
Carsley (50) insists he is "proud" to return to Ireland as England's interim manager and has no fears about the potential hostile reception awaiting Declan Rice (25) and Jack Grealish (28).

Former Ireland midfielder Carsley will take charge of England for the first time on Saturday after replacing Gareth Southgate on a temporary basis.

Southgate quit two days after the agonising Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. With the Football Association still searching for a permanent successor, England Under-21 coach Carsley has stepped up to the senior team.

Saturday's Nations League Group B2 opener will be an emotional moment for former Everton star Carsley, who represented Ireland 40 times as a player.

Although there is a strong sporting rivalry between Ireland and England, Carsley was hopeful the fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium would go easy on him.

"If the reception that we had off the kids outside the hotel was anything to go by it will be very positive," he said

"I'll be proud. It's not something that I thought that much about until recently.

"I didn't realise obviously until two weeks ago that I was actually going to be here, so I am excited by it.

"It's not something I'm overawed by. I'm excited with the challenge. I've got a lot of confidence in the players. I think they'll enjoy the atmosphere.

"It's a good game for them to come back to off the back of a big disappointment, so hopefully we can perform."

Carsley, 50, is not the only member of the England camp with strong links to Ireland.

Arsenal midfielder Rice won three senior caps for the Republic before switching allegiance to England, shortly after Manchester City winger Grealish did the same having represented Ireland up to under-21 level.

A 1995 friendly between Ireland and England in Dublin was abandoned due to crowd trouble provoked by the visiting fans, but a calmer atmosphere is expected this time.

"We spoke, not only to Jack and Declan, to the whole squad, we spoke about the atmosphere we expect it to be," Carsley said.

"Exciting, passionate, loud, but it'll be no different to what the players are used to in Premier League games or high level games. I think they'll be ready for whatever comes out."

Carsley spoke to the Football Association of Ireland about their vacant managerial position soon after leading England Under-21 side to European Championship glory earlier this year.

But Heimir Hallgrimsson was appointed as Ireland boss in July, leaving Carsley free to take the reins from Southgate, for now.

"I can't remember the exact timeline but, after the after the Euros, I sat down with the with the FA's approval to speak to two or three people from different opportunities, just out of respect more than anything," Carsley said.

"Republic of Ireland were one. It was very informal. It went no further and, like say, I'm very lucky and privileged to have the job that I've got, so I knew that going into speaking to anyone."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueLee CarsleyJack GrealishDeclan RiceEnglandIreland
Related Articles
New Ireland boss Hallgrimsson targets repeat England shock in Dublin
Editors' Picks: US Open, Nations League & NFL headline weekend's action
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Show more
Football
Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw
Serie A side Roma fined by UEFA body for exceeding cost squad rule
De Bruyne scores brace as Belgium defeat Israel behind closed doors in Nations League
Inspired Italy come back from early blow to stun France in Paris
San Marino was my destiny, says manager Cevoli after famous win
Germany boss Nagelsmann aims to lay 'foundation' with World Cup in sight
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Norway fail to break down stubborn Kazakhstan in drab Nations League draw
Most Read
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it
De Bruyne bemoans money mattering more to FIFA than player welfare
Corinthians reportedly close to signing Dutch striker Memphis Depay
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings