Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager

Carsley (50) insists he is "proud" to return to Ireland as England's interim manager and has no fears about the potential hostile reception awaiting Declan Rice (25) and Jack Grealish (28).

Former Ireland midfielder Carsley will take charge of England for the first time on Saturday after replacing Gareth Southgate on a temporary basis.

Southgate quit two days after the agonising Euro 2024 final loss to Spain. With the Football Association still searching for a permanent successor, England Under-21 coach Carsley has stepped up to the senior team.

Saturday's Nations League Group B2 opener will be an emotional moment for former Everton star Carsley, who represented Ireland 40 times as a player.

Although there is a strong sporting rivalry between Ireland and England, Carsley was hopeful the fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium would go easy on him.

"If the reception that we had off the kids outside the hotel was anything to go by it will be very positive," he said

"I'll be proud. It's not something that I thought that much about until recently.

"I didn't realise obviously until two weeks ago that I was actually going to be here, so I am excited by it.

"It's not something I'm overawed by. I'm excited with the challenge. I've got a lot of confidence in the players. I think they'll enjoy the atmosphere.

"It's a good game for them to come back to off the back of a big disappointment, so hopefully we can perform."

Carsley, 50, is not the only member of the England camp with strong links to Ireland.

Arsenal midfielder Rice won three senior caps for the Republic before switching allegiance to England, shortly after Manchester City winger Grealish did the same having represented Ireland up to under-21 level.

A 1995 friendly between Ireland and England in Dublin was abandoned due to crowd trouble provoked by the visiting fans, but a calmer atmosphere is expected this time.

"We spoke, not only to Jack and Declan, to the whole squad, we spoke about the atmosphere we expect it to be," Carsley said.

"Exciting, passionate, loud, but it'll be no different to what the players are used to in Premier League games or high level games. I think they'll be ready for whatever comes out."

Carsley spoke to the Football Association of Ireland about their vacant managerial position soon after leading England Under-21 side to European Championship glory earlier this year.

But Heimir Hallgrimsson was appointed as Ireland boss in July, leaving Carsley free to take the reins from Southgate, for now.

"I can't remember the exact timeline but, after the after the Euros, I sat down with the with the FA's approval to speak to two or three people from different opportunities, just out of respect more than anything," Carsley said.

"Republic of Ireland were one. It was very informal. It went no further and, like say, I'm very lucky and privileged to have the job that I've got, so I knew that going into speaking to anyone."