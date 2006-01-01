Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. New Ireland boss Hallgrimsson targets repeat England shock in Dublin

New Ireland boss Hallgrimsson targets repeat England shock in Dublin

Hallgrimsson speaks to the media
Hallgrimsson speaks to the mediaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne / Profimedia
New Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson is hoping to engineer another huge upset against England on Saturday - eight years after his Iceland team shocked the Three Lions at Euro 2016.

The 57-year-old was Iceland co-manager with Lars Lagerback when they masterminded a 2-1 last-16 victory against Roy Hodgson's men - one of the most humiliating results in England's history.

Now he is targeting the same result in his first game in charge of Ireland in the League B fixture in Dublin after replacing Stephen Kenny.

"That night was special," said Hallgrimsson, who has also managed Jamaica. "Everything we did that night succeeded, whether it was tactical, taking our chances, defending our goal, and nothing England tried that night succeeded, so it was just one of those days.

"Hopefully it will come again tomorrow. But we know, even if we have our best game, it still isn't sure it will lead to a victory against a good team like England."

England, fourth in the FIFA rankings, have reached the final of the past two European Championships and Hallgrimsson admits the current crop of players, under the temporary charge of former Ireland international Lee Carsley, represent a very different challenge from the one faced by his native country in 2016.

Ireland, who have not qualified for a major tournament since Euro 2016, are 58th in the rankings.

"It's a totally different team," he said. "The individual quality, the technical skills, the speed, of this team is much higher than the one we played.

"Also they are coming off a good tournament and I would say the biggest difference is they have stayed together for two months now, and we have three days to prepare."

Carsley is taking charge of England for the first time since Gareth Southgate stepped down following Euro 2024 in Germany.

Follow Ireland v England here with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballEnglandIrelandUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: US Open, Nations League & NFL headline weekend's action
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad
Show more
Football
The top five U21 Nottingham Forest players to watch this season
EXCLUSIVE: Gaaei looks back on tough first season at Ajax & lauds new manager Farioli
Valencia suffer blow with key striker Hugo Duro injured in training
Bergwijn hits back at Koeman: 'I don't want to play under this coach'
Japan manager urges caution ahead of Bahrain clash despite China demolition
When is the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic and how can I watch?
Son Heung-min urges South Korea fans to back new manager following Palestine draw
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier
Angola snatch shock late victory over Ghana in 2025 AFCON qualifier
Updated
Most Read
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Ronaldo hits another milestone as Portugal edge Croatia in Lisbon
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings