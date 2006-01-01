Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad

Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke
Chelsea forward Noni MaduekeProfimedia
Chelsea flier Noni Madueke (22) is delighted to have joined up with the senior England squad.

The winger is in the form of his life and was pleased to get his maiden call-up. 

Interim boss Lee Carsley has given Madueke and other talents a chance to shine in UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland

"In terms of England, I'm made up by it," he stated to club media.  

"It's an honour and I'm blessed, I thank God for it. I can't wait to link up with the boys. 

"The manager called me about an hour or two before the England squad came out (in the afternoon) and broke the news to me. I was in my room, just relaxing preparing for the game, watching SWAT on Netflix, and Cars said I should give him a buzz. I did and he told me that I was in the squad. I was super happy about it. 

"He knows my game and he's a great manager, a great guy, so I'm looking forward to going and linking up for sure. A few of us that won the Under-21 Euros are going up, so it should be good. It should be really fun to see all the boys, just do our best and show everyone what we're all about." 

Follow the match on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePremier LeagueNoni MaduekeChelseaEngland
Related Articles
England's Grealish will get some abuse from Irish fans, Robinson says
What to look out for at the start of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Show more
Football
New-look Germany 'hungry and greedy for success,' says striker Fullkrug
Updated
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Rising star Maatsen must bide his time for first Netherlands cap
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca already under pressure at AC Milan thanks to Leao & Theo
Wataru Endo says Japan must focus on positives ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Bayern's Irankunda can survive the hype machine, says Australia manager
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings