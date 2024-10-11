Advertisement
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland

Wilson in action for Wales last month
Wilson in action for Wales last monthFootball Association of Wales / Alamy / Profimedia
Wales were left shell-shocked after Iceland superbly fought back from a two-goal deficit to rescue a draw in the UEFA Nations League (UNL), as the hosts extended their unbeaten run to five competitive home games.

Last month’s international break saw Iceland secure their first ever UNL victory when they defeated Montenegro, but Wales, ranked 42 places higher than the hosts in 29th, would likely prove to be a sterner test for the hosts.

And in search of a fifth-straight H2H win, Wales quickly pressed ahead in the 11th minute when Brennan Johnson tapped in from close range. Harry Willson plucked Neco Williams’s long ball out of the air with a well-taken first-touch and although his follow-up strike was desperately clawed off the line by goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson, Johnson was free to follow up.

Both teams looked to strike on the counter following the opening goal, but it was Wales who were more effective, extending their lead on the half-hour with a near-replica of their opening effort.

Left-back Williams was again the architect, sending a raking ball over the Icelandic defence, with Wilson taking two touches before cleanly slotting in.

Williams continued to frustrate Iceland, clearing a low strike from Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson off the line.

The Icelandic skipper again went close when a free-kick whistled over the bar from 20 yards as the Scandinavians continued to provide a spirited response, but Wales also had chances to pull further ahead going into HT when a deflected strike from Wilson clipped the post before Valdimarsson saved well from Sorba Thomas.

Iceland looked vastly improved after the break, attacking rapidly with a new-found air of confidence.

Wales were fortunate to keep their two-goal lead when Real Sociedad striker Orri Óskarsson rattled the bar from 20 yards after skipping past defender Ben Davies, but the home side were duly rewarded for their impressive response when substitute Logi Tómasson drove in a fierce strike into the bottom corner from distance.

Three minutes later, Iceland’s comeback was completed as Tómasson dribbled unchallenged into the six-yard box and squeezed a shot in at the near post via a deflection from the unfortunate Danny Ward.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Wales continued to look unsettled as the contest entered the closing stages, and Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson almost snatched the winner when his curling long range effort came back off the upright.

That would prove the final chance however, as Wales ended up holding on to preserve their unbeaten start under new manager Craig Bellamy, though they now trail Turkey by two points in Group B4 of the UNL.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Orri Óskarsson (Iceland)

Check out a summary of the match here.

Mentions
FootballWalesIcelandUEFA Nations League
