Bukayo Saka drops out of England squad due to leg injury

Saka during the warm-up
Saka during the warm-upToby Melville / Reuters
England winger Bukayo Saka (23) has returned to Arsenal for further assessment of a leg injury and will miss Sunday’s Nations League match in Finland, the England team said on Saturday.

Saka was forced off in the 51st minute of England's 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley on Thursday. England interim manager Lee Carsley had said that Saka suffered a leg injury.

A 22-man squad will fly to Helsinki ahead of Sunday's Nations League fixture as Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has withdrawn due to personal reasons, the team statement added.

England are in second place in the Group B2 standings, three points behind Greece after three games.

Saka's injury is a blow for Arsenal with their captain Martin Odegaard also sidelined. Mikel Arteta's side play Bournemouth away in the Premier League next Saturday.

Bukayo Saka Arsenal England
