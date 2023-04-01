Calf injury knocks Matthijs de Ligt out of Nations League finals, replaced by Daley Blind

Reuters

De Ligt has been replaced by Blind

Defender Matthijs de Ligt (23) suffered a calf injury in training with the Netherlands and on Monday withdrew from the squad for this week's Nations League finals, the Dutch football association said.

De Ligt, who has won 41 caps, suffered the injury in training on Saturday and is replaced in the 23-man squad by his Bayern Munich teammate Daley Blind (33).

The Netherlands are hosting the tournament and meet Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

Italy and Spain clash in Enschede on Thursday with the winners going to Sunday's final.