Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo reached a historic milestone by scoring against Croatia
Cristiano Ronaldo reached a historic milestone by scoring against CroatiaAP Photo / Armando Franca
September 5th 2024 has gone down in the history books for Cristiano Ronaldo (39). The superstar forward reached the 900-goal mark in his career when he netted for Portugal against Croatia at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo needed just 1238 official games to reach 900 goals - an average of 0.73 per game. The special moment came in the 34th minute of the first half - CR7 received a cross from Nuno Mendes and slotted it home with no chance for Livakovic. In celebration, he got down on one knee and became overwhelmed with emotions.

Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 goals, this was his 131st in the Portugal shirt (in 213 games). The 39-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in the history of international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Croatia to reach 900 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Croatia to reach 900 goalsProfimedia

Catch up on Portugal vs Croatia here.

His other 769 goals have come for the five clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has played for during his career: Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 goals:

Sporting: 5

Manchester United: 145

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 101

Al-Nassr: 68

Portugal: 131

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoPortugal
Related Articles
Mbappe raring to go after Euros disappointment and Real Madrid move
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Roberto Martinez says Portugal must be ready to deal with criticism
Show more
Football
Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil training camp with leg injury
San Marino narrowly beat Liechtenstein to record first victory in 20 years
Updated
Ronaldo hits another milestone as Portugal edge Croatia in Lisbon
Dominant Spain frustrated by stubborn Serbia in Nations League draw
Bruno Lage returns to replace sacked Roger Schmidt as Benfica boss
Updated
Ter Stegen delighted to be Germany's number one after long wait as understudy
De Bruyne commits to Belgium cause ahead of Nations League opener
Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan announces retirement
Most Read
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings