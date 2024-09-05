Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

September 5th 2024 has gone down in the history books for Cristiano Ronaldo (39). The superstar forward reached the 900-goal mark in his career when he netted for Portugal against Croatia at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo needed just 1238 official games to reach 900 goals - an average of 0.73 per game. The special moment came in the 34th minute of the first half - CR7 received a cross from Nuno Mendes and slotted it home with no chance for Livakovic. In celebration, he got down on one knee and became overwhelmed with emotions.

Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 goals, this was his 131st in the Portugal shirt (in 213 games). The 39-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in the history of international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Croatia to reach 900 goals Profimedia

His other 769 goals have come for the five clubs Cristiano Ronaldo has played for during his career: Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 900 goals:

Sporting: 5

Manchester United: 145

Real Madrid: 450

Juventus: 101

Al-Nassr: 68

Portugal: 131