Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Croatia seal final-eight spot after comeback draw against rotated Portugal

Croatia seal final-eight spot after comeback draw against rotated Portugal

Ryan Fisher
Croatia's Luka Modric fights for the ball with Portugal's Nuno Mendes
Croatia's Luka Modric fights for the ball with Portugal's Nuno MendesDamir Sencar / AFP
Croatia booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League as they came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Portugal, with the result just the third time in 10 meetings that they’ve avoided defeat.

With top spot in the group already secured, Portugal boss Roberto Martinez rang the changes, replacing seven of the starting XI that had thrashed Poland 5-1 on Friday.

That placed extra responsibility on the shoulders of Rafael Leao, and the forward showed a glimpse of his threat with the first clear sight of goal as he cut in from the left and fired at Dominik Livakovic on the quarter-hour, with Otavio’s rebound deflected over by Martin Baturina.

Leao was a lone beacon of star quality in an attritional contest, with his driving run into the Croatian box providing Nelson Semedo a chance to let fly at the near post, but he blazed high and wide.

The hosts were under serious pressure, and with Scotland taking an early lead against Poland in the group’s other fixture, they knew falling behind would see them provisionally fall out of the top two.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened when a sumptuous ball over the top from Vitinha was taken perfectly in stride by Joao Felix, who made no mistake in powering his shot through Livakovic to give Portugal the lead.

Croatia responded in kind, flying forwards in search of a leveller with only the width of the post denying Andrej Kramaric in his efforts to restore parity.

Zlatko Dalic’s men needed a response after the break, and they were immediately buoyed in the form of a Polish equaliser against Scotland.

That gave them breathing space before a Josko Gvardiol strike drew them level on the night in Split. Kristijan Jakic’s looping ball to the back post was bundled home by the Manchester City defender - moments after he’d had another strike disallowed for a marginal offside.

Yet parity shouldn’t have lasted longer than a few minutes, as Nuno Mendes inexplicably failed to convert from point-blank range after receiving Francisco Conceicao’s cross.

Livakovic provided an immaculate save on that occasion, while opposite number Jose Sa provided similar heroics to keep the visitors on level terms soon after. Having saved Luka Sucic’s effort, the Portugal goalkeeper scrambled to tip Ante Budimir’s rebound onto the roof of the net and to safety.

The Croatian striker then rifled an effort against the post in stoppage time, with that reprieve ensuring Portugal held on for a draw that extends their unbeaten run since the Euros to six matches, while Croatia did all that was required of them on the night to progress, despite Scotland netting a late winner against Poland.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vitinha (Portugal)

See all the match stats here.

Follow the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCroatiaPortugal
Related Articles
Poland's Zielinski defends decision to take picture with Ronaldo following Portugal defeat
Team sheet mistake costs Poland's Swiderski chance to play in Portugal defeat
Scotland stun 10-man Croatia in Nations League to pick up first win in nine matches
Show more
Football
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Tiny San Marino sensationally promoted to Nations League C after Liechtenstein win
Robertson grabs last-gasp goal as Poland win saves Scotland from automatic relegation
Zaragoza scores late on as Spain edge Switzerland in five-goal thriller
Denmark stifle wasteful Serbia to earn point and progression to quarter-finals
Chukwueze ends 14-month Nigeria goal drought as Simon equals Okocha’s record
Sevilla sporting director reveals he turned down signing Gyokeres while at Leeds
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
'We need to win a major tournament' - England captain Kane looking to World Cup and beyond
Most Read
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings