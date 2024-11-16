Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Team sheet mistake costs Poland's Swiderski chance to play in Portugal defeat

Team sheet mistake costs Poland's Swiderski chance to play in Portugal defeat

Reuters
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goalReuters / Pedro Nunes
Poland's 5-1 defeat by Portugal in the Nations League on Friday was compounded by a team sheet oversight which denied Karol Swiderski (27) the chance to make an appearance from the bench after the striker had travelled from the United States for the game.

Last weekend, Swiderski came on to score for Charlotte FC against Orlando City in the MLS playoffs but he later had a penalty saved in the shootout as his side bowed out of the competition and his week then went from bad to worse.

Poland were forced into a change before kick-off when Sebastian Szymanski was injured in the warm-up and Mateusz Bogusz replaced him. That left Poland with one less substitute, but nobody realised they were actually another man short.

After a scoreless opening half, Poland were 2-0 down after 72 minutes after goals from Rafael Leao and a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty when Poland manager Michal Probierz turned to his substitutes and decided to send on Swiderski.

Instead, after a discussion with the fourth official, Swiderski returned to the bench in shock. A member of the Polish staff went to speak to the UEFA officials, but this only led to Swiderski having to leave the bench area completely.

During the post-match press conference, a spokesperson from the Polish Football Association explained what had happened.

"Regarding the situation with Karol Swiderski, we would like to inform you that as a result of human error, he was not reported on the team sheet," Emil Kopanski said.

"The player has already been apologised to in the dressing room, so the whole situation has been closed."

Portugal's win clinched top spot in Group A1 and a place in the quarter-finals, while Poland will enter the League A/B playoff if they avoid defeat at home to Scotland in their final group game on Monday. If Poland lose they will be relegated.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueKarol SwiderskiMateusz BoguszSebastian SzymanskiRafael LeaoCristiano RonaldoPolandPortugal
