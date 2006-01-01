Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Daniel Maldini receives first Italy call-up for Nations League

Daniel Maldini receives first Italy call-up for Nations League

Maldini has impressed in Serie A
Maldini has impressed in Serie ADPPI Media / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia
Daniel Maldini (22), the son of Italian football icon Paolo Maldini, received his first Italy call-up on Friday for Nations League games against Belgium and Israel.

Monza attacker Maldini will become the third generation of his family to represent Italy if he is picked to play by coach Luciano Spalletti, after father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

He has been rewarded for impressive performances since being loaned in January and then sold this past summer to Monza by seven-time European champions Milan, whom Paolo and Cesare both captained.

One of Italy's greatest-ever footballers, Paolo Maldini played 126 times for his country between 1984 and 2009, an appearance record which was subsequently overtaken by Fabio Cannavaro and then Gianluigi Buffon.

Cesare Maldini had a more modest international career, playing 14 times for Italy in the 1960s.

Spalletti has picked three more new faces in the squad, Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, Roma midfielder Niccolo Pisilli and Matteo Gabbia, who scored the winner for AC Milan in their recent derby against Inter.

Pisilli gets a call-up with star Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella out of action with a thigh strain.

Italy, who are top of Group A2 with a perfect six points, face Belgium in Rome on Thursday before hosting Israel in Udine on October 14th.

Last month Italy beat Israel 2-1 in a fixture played in Budapest due to the security situation in the Middle East.

Israel were also beaten 3-1 by Belgium in a match played behind closed doors in the Hungarian city of Debrecen.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Michele Di Gregorio (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Atalanta), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal/ENG), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan), Caleb Okoli (Leicester City/ENG), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG);

Midfielders: Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Niccolo Pisilli (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United/ENG)

Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Daniel Maldini (Monza), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta).

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueDaniel MaldiniPaolo MaldiniItaly
Related Articles
Injury-hit Netherlands turn to Premier League clubs for reinforcements
De Bruyne misses out on Belgium's Nations League matches as he requests rest
Italy continue good form with victory over winless Israel in Budapest
Show more
Football
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Aston Villa boss Emery respects struggling Manhester United manager Ten Hag
Spurs boss Postecoglou relishing reunion with 'kindred spirit' Hurzeler
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Updated
Lukaku and McTominay on target as Serie A table-toppers Napoli defeat Como
Chelsea not ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal, says Maresca
Ratcliffe refuses to guarantee Ten Hag's Manchester United future
Europa League Team of the Round: Rashford & Fofana impress for Manchester United and Lyon
Ten Hag adamant he retains the backing of Manchester United's hierarchy
Most Read
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Pogba's doping suspension cut to 18 months, eligible to play next March
Jannik Sinner not 'comfortable' as doping case clouds Shanghai campaign
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings