  4. De Bruyne commits to Belgium cause ahead of Nations League opener

De Bruyne commits to Belgium cause ahead of Nations League opener

De Bruyne made his Belgium debut in 2010 as a teenager and has gone on to win 105 caps, scoring 28 goals
De Bruyne made his Belgium debut in 2010 as a teenager and has gone on to win 105 caps, scoring 28 goals
Captain Kevin De Bruyne (33) put speculation about his international future to bed on Thursday, committing himself to the Belgian cause after previously musing about the congested calendar top footballers face playing for club and country.

"I want to continue with the Red Devils and that's why I'm here," De Bruyne told reporters at the pre-match press conference in Hungary before Belgium host their opening Nations League clash against Israel on neutral ground.

De Bruyne’s future with Belgium had been unclear after the European Championship in Germany where he had hinted he was concerned about the strain on his body with all the matches ahead for the national team and Manchester City.

"The season has started well for me. It's going to be a tough season. If there comes a time when it becomes too much, then I'll talk to the coach," he told reporters.

"I'm mainly looking ahead. I was a bit disappointed after the European Championship, but that was for a few days and then a new season starts again."

De Bruyne made his Belgium debut in 2010 as a teenager and has gone on to win 105 caps, scoring 28 goals.

The Nations League campaign presents a fresh start for the Belgians after a scratchy Euro 2024 tournament where they scrapped through the group phase and went out in the round of 16.

"As always, we want to play the best football possible. There are some new guys and the coach wants to give them the chance to grow," De Bruyne said.

"We are not the favourites for the Nations League in this group with France."

Belgium play their second game against the French in Lyon next week and will again be without top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who is sitting out the first two Nations League matches because of a lack of match fitness following his belated move to Napoli.

"The fact that Romelu Lukaku is not here means that I have to adapt. I understand why Romelu is not here after his transfer. It may be better for him to take it easy, but he will definitely come back," De Bruyne said.

Follow the Nations League here.

Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Romelu Lukaku
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break

