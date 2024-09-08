France's Ousmane Dembele (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Belgium

France bounced back to ensure they remain unbeaten against Belgium in competitive international football, notching a 2-0 victory that throws League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League wide open.

Didier Deschamps made eight changes from their horror night in Paris on Friday, hoping to dust away the memories of that 3-1 defeat to Italy, but the early signs were that Belgium were primed to heap misery on Les Bleus.

In an opening 10 minutes littered with basic individual errors from French players, Dodi Lukebakio was denied from a tight angle by Mike Maignan after the Sevilla forward was inexplicably left unmarked from a deep Kevin De Bruyne free-kick from the left-wing.

More was to come from the Red Devils, as a mazy run from defender Wout Faes saw him pass three France midfielders before playing Lois Openda in on goal, but the RB Leipzig striker was going away from goal and could only drill a diagonal shot straight at Maignan.

On a humid Lyon night, something was brewing for the home side as they began to gain a foothold in the match.

Just moments after a curling Marcus Thuram shot brought the best out of Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels, French worries were calmed as they took the lead.

Ousmane Dembele’s scuffed shot could only be parried by Casteels directly into the path of Randal Kolo Muani, who easily lashed home to light up the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

By the second half, Belgium’s early effervescence had fizzled out, and the hosts were ascendant, with midfielder Manu Kone neatly epitomizing his team’s night.

The 23-year-old had made a nervy opening to his first start in international football, but early in the second half, he fizzed two long-range shots at goal before starting the move that would double France’s lead.

After neat play between N'Golo Kante and Dembele, the latter drifted inside from the right wing and drilled a drive across Casteels and into the top corner.

If Belgian hearts had not already sunk, then the introduction of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the latter stages of the match was enough to kill the game off.

The former’s pace continually stretched a weary Belgian defence, but he was thrice denied by an increasingly-busy Casteels.

In the end, two was the magic number for France, who got themselves level on three points with their opponent, as both sides will now focus on chasing down group leader Italy next month.

