Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Dembele shines as refreshed France down neighbours Belgium in Lyon

Dembele shines as refreshed France down neighbours Belgium in Lyon

France's Ousmane Dembele (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Belgium
France's Ousmane Dembele (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Belgium ČTK / AP / Laurent Cipriani
France bounced back to ensure they remain unbeaten against Belgium in competitive international football, notching a 2-0 victory that throws League A Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League wide open.

Didier Deschamps made eight changes from their horror night in Paris on Friday, hoping to dust away the memories of that 3-1 defeat to Italy, but the early signs were that Belgium were primed to heap misery on Les Bleus.

In an opening 10 minutes littered with basic individual errors from French players, Dodi Lukebakio was denied from a tight angle by Mike Maignan after the Sevilla forward was inexplicably left unmarked from a deep Kevin De Bruyne free-kick from the left-wing.

More was to come from the Red Devils, as a mazy run from defender Wout Faes saw him pass three France midfielders before playing Lois Openda in on goal, but the RB Leipzig striker was going away from goal and could only drill a diagonal shot straight at Maignan.

On a humid Lyon night, something was brewing for the home side as they began to gain a foothold in the match.

Just moments after a curling Marcus Thuram shot brought the best out of Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels, French worries were calmed as they took the lead.

Ousmane Dembele’s scuffed shot could only be parried by Casteels directly into the path of Randal Kolo Muani, who easily lashed home to light up the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

France players celebrate their opening goal
France players celebrate their opening goalProfimedia

By the second half, Belgium’s early effervescence had fizzled out, and the hosts were ascendant, with midfielder Manu Kone neatly epitomizing his team’s night.

The 23-year-old had made a nervy opening to his first start in international football, but early in the second half, he fizzed two long-range shots at goal before starting the move that would double France’s lead.

After neat play between N'Golo Kante and Dembele, the latter drifted inside from the right wing and drilled a drive across Casteels and into the top corner.

If Belgian hearts had not already sunk, then the introduction of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the latter stages of the match was enough to kill the game off.

The former’s pace continually stretched a weary Belgian defence, but he was thrice denied by an increasingly-busy Casteels.

In the end, two was the magic number for France, who got themselves level on three points with their opponent, as both sides will now focus on chasing down group leader Italy next month.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Manu Kone (France)

See all the match stats here.

Follow the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueBelgiumFrance
Related Articles
Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again
No change of plan for coach Deschamps despite France's defeat by Italy
Belgium need improvement for Monday’s Nations League clash against France
Show more
Football
Italy continue good form with victory over winless Israel in Budapest
Another Ajax game called off because of police strikes in the Netherlands
Ben Yedder to go on trial for 'sexual assault while intoxicated'
Germany coach Nagelsmann wary of 'extremely talented' Netherlands
Cameroon captain Aboubakar joins Hatayspor from Super Lig rivals Besiktas
New boss Carsley vows England will stay on the attack against Finland
Manchester United partner with local authorities over Old Trafford plan
Harry Kane inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to win 100th England cap
Matthijs de Ligt gets Ronald Koeman vote of confidence for Germany clash
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Ben Yedder to go on trial for 'sexual assault while intoxicated'
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship
From Ferguson to Gasperini: Seven managers you just can't picture anywhere else

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings