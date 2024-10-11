Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina

Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina

The German players celebrate Deniz Undav's second goal
The German players celebrate Deniz Undav's second goalMAJA HITIJ / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany made it three consecutive matches unbeaten since the summer’s UEFA European Championship with a slender 2-1 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks to a double from Deniz Undav.

Placed all the way down in 75th of the FIFA world rankings, it was no surprise Bosnia struggled to impose themselves against the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, with Germany racing to a two-goal lead at the break.

It started when Florian Wirtz’s delightful knockdown perfectly teed up the in-from Undav whose effort from 12 yards rocketed beyond Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Key stats
Key statsFlashscore

Undav, who already has four goals in six Bundesliga games, added a second before the break, when the Stuttgart star turned home Maximilian Mittelstädt’s cross from the left-hand flank.

With the match firmly in their control, Germany continued to pile on the pressure in the second period, with Mittelstädt providing a consistent threat with his crosses from the left.

The marauding full-back even thought he’d bagged another assist when marksman Undav slid in to tuck home Germany’s third of the evening, only for a lengthy VAR check to rule the striker had strayed marginally offside in the build-up and deny him a hattrick.

The unexpected reprieve acted as a catalyst for Bosnia, who reduced the deficit to one with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Unsurprisingly, their biggest threat came from a setpiece, with legendary striker Edin Džeko peeling off his marker inside the box before squeezing a header beyond Alexander Nübel.

It proved too little too late for the home side, who remain winless in Group A3.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany)

Check out a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueGermanyBosnia & Herzegovina
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Ronald Koeman seeks to build on positive Dutch start in clash with Hungary
Julian Nagelsmann says more matches will require longer breaks between competitions
Show more
Football
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland
Ukraine battle past Georgia to claim first win of Nations League campaign
Wasteful Turkey seal narrow win over Montenegro to go top of Nations League group
Late Dumfries goal snatches point for 10-man Netherlands against Hungary
'Sure bet' Zubimendi can replace Rodri, says Spain's De la Fuente
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
New US coach Mauricio Pochettino hails Christian Pulisic but worries over workload
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Nigeria vs Libya: Where the AFCON qualifier will be won and lost
No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings