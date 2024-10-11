Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany made it three consecutive matches unbeaten since the summer’s UEFA European Championship with a slender 2-1 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks to a double from Deniz Undav.

Placed all the way down in 75th of the FIFA world rankings, it was no surprise Bosnia struggled to impose themselves against the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, with Germany racing to a two-goal lead at the break.

It started when Florian Wirtz’s delightful knockdown perfectly teed up the in-from Undav whose effort from 12 yards rocketed beyond Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Undav, who already has four goals in six Bundesliga games, added a second before the break, when the Stuttgart star turned home Maximilian Mittelstädt’s cross from the left-hand flank.

With the match firmly in their control, Germany continued to pile on the pressure in the second period, with Mittelstädt providing a consistent threat with his crosses from the left.

The marauding full-back even thought he’d bagged another assist when marksman Undav slid in to tuck home Germany’s third of the evening, only for a lengthy VAR check to rule the striker had strayed marginally offside in the build-up and deny him a hattrick.

The unexpected reprieve acted as a catalyst for Bosnia, who reduced the deficit to one with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Unsurprisingly, their biggest threat came from a setpiece, with legendary striker Edin Džeko peeling off his marker inside the box before squeezing a header beyond Alexander Nübel.

It proved too little too late for the home side, who remain winless in Group A3.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany)

