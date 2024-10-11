Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina

Placed all the way down in 75th of the FIFA world rankings, it was no surprise Bosnia struggled to impose themselves against the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finalists, with Germany racing to a two-goal lead at the break.
It started when Florian Wirtz’s delightful knockdown perfectly teed up the in-from Undav whose effort from 12 yards rocketed beyond Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.
Undav, who already has four goals in six Bundesliga games, added a second before the break, when the Stuttgart star turned home Maximilian Mittelstädt’s cross from the left-hand flank.
With the match firmly in their control, Germany continued to pile on the pressure in the second period, with Mittelstädt providing a consistent threat with his crosses from the left.
The marauding full-back even thought he’d bagged another assist when marksman Undav slid in to tuck home Germany’s third of the evening, only for a lengthy VAR check to rule the striker had strayed marginally offside in the build-up and deny him a hattrick.
The unexpected reprieve acted as a catalyst for Bosnia, who reduced the deficit to one with 20 minutes left on the clock.
Unsurprisingly, their biggest threat came from a setpiece, with legendary striker Edin Džeko peeling off his marker inside the box before squeezing a header beyond Alexander Nübel.
It proved too little too late for the home side, who remain winless in Group A3.
Flashscore Man of the Match: Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany)