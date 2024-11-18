Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. England star Grealish heaps praise on outgoing interim head coach Carsley

England star Grealish heaps praise on outgoing interim head coach Carsley

Paul Vegas / Tribal Football
England's Jack Grealish
England's Jack GrealishMike Egerton / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish (29) has heaped praise on England caretaker coach Lee Carsley after last night's farewell game.

Carsley oversaw England's 5-0 Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland to mark his final game in charge before he returns to his U21 post.

Thomas Tuchel will now take up the reins from the New Year.

Grealish, meanwhile, made his appreciation clear to Carsley, posting to social media: "What a guy & manager!

"Absolute legend and thank you for bringing back the enjoyment in an England shirt."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueJack GrealishEngland
Neymar reportedly closing in on move back to boyhood club Santos

