Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Foden unlikely to play in England's Nations League matches due to illness, Guardiola says

Foden unlikely to play in England's Nations League matches due to illness, Guardiola says

Foden warming up for England
Foden warming up for England Reuters/Lisi Niesner
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden (24) is unlikely to join up with the England squad for Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland due to illness.

Foden was called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley for matches in Dublin on the 7th September and Finland at Wembley three days later, has made only one appearance for City this season as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Chelsea two weeks ago.

"I don't think so right now," Guardiola said when asked about Foden joining the England team. "I think he will not go but I don't know. He doesn't feel well. But national teams, they decide."

Foden has earned 41 caps for England and started all of their games at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePremier LeaguePhil FodenEnglandManchester City
Related Articles
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Noni Madueke among surprise names in Lee Carsley's first England squad
Show more
Football
Solbakken set to step down as Norway boss after 2026 World Cup campaign
Premier League Player of the Week: Diaz excels against poor Man Utd
Premier League Team of the Week: Liverpool stars shine in big win
Team of the Week: Raphinha has game to remember as Wirtz stars despite Leverkusen loss
EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi says Osimhen 'deserves the best' amidst transfer saga
Brighton defender van Hecke gets first Dutch call-up after Van De Ven injury
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga doubtful for Kenya versus Zimbabwe AFCON qualifier
Kompany hails Bayern record man Muller after Freiburg win
Gor Mahia gain approval to host Al Ahly Champions League clash at Nyayo Stadium
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid & PSG notch wins, Juventus & Roma play out draw
Mbappe's first LaLiga goals fire Real Madrid past Betis and back to winning ways
Champion Gauff knocked out of US Open by Navarro after serving horror show
FlashFocus: Paulo Dybala and the big rejection - joy for the fans, pain for Roma

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings