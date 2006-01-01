Foden unlikely to play in England's Nations League matches due to illness, Guardiola says

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden (24) is unlikely to join up with the England squad for Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland due to illness.

Foden was called up by interim England boss Lee Carsley for matches in Dublin on the 7th September and Finland at Wembley three days later, has made only one appearance for City this season as a substitute in their Premier League opener at Chelsea two weeks ago.

"I don't think so right now," Guardiola said when asked about Foden joining the England team. "I think he will not go but I don't know. He doesn't feel well. But national teams, they decide."

Foden has earned 41 caps for England and started all of their games at Euro 2024 in Germany.