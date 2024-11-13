Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Frenkie de Jong had doubts over whether long-term ankle injury would ever heal

Frenkie de Jong had doubts over whether long-term ankle injury would ever heal

Reuters
De Jong missed this year's European Championship
De Jong missed this year's European ChampionshipREUTERS / Juan Medina
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong (27) doubted his troublesome ankle injury would ever go away but he is delighted to resume his international career after more than a year out of the team.

He will likely get playing time in the Nations League on Saturday when the Dutch host Hungary in Amsterdam in their penultimate group match, having only returned to the Barcelona team last month after almost six months on the sidelines.

"Did I wonder whether I would ever fully recover? That crossed my mind sometimes, but I always had the confidence that I would eventually be able to play football again," De Jong told reporters on Wednesday.

"There was uncertainty about how long it would take and whether my ankle would be completely the same as it was before," De Jong said.

He explained the hardest part was missing this year's European Championship in Germany where the Dutch reached the semi-final.

"That was tough. I watched all the matches of the Dutch national team but not much of the rest. I did not want to be confronted with it every time."

De Jong played his last international in September 2023 against Ireland.

He was taken off on Sunday when Barcelona lost at Real Sociedad but fears he would miss out for the Netherlands again were abated when he arrived at the training camp on Tuesday.

"I first got a blow on the muscle next to my shin and then another kick, but it was nothing to do with my knee or ankle. I knew it was not a serious injury, but it did bother me a lot," De Jong said.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFrenkie de JongBarcelonaNetherlands
Related Articles
Heavyweight names target Nations League quarters as England battle for promotion
Frenkie de Jong set to make comeback for Netherlands against Hungary
Lamine Yamal to miss international duty with Spain through ankle injury
Show more
Football
Bentancur set for lengthy ban after racist remarks about Tottenham teammate Son
De Ligt still disappointed by Ten Hag's dismissal at Manchester United
Germany's Kimmich says players aren't political experts ahead of Saudi World Cup call
Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi replaces injured Pau Torres in Spain squad
Belgium make fresh bid to persuade Thibaut Courtois to return
South African Football Association boss arrested on fraud and theft charges
Barcelona's Ansu Fati facing weeks out after suffering hamstring injury
Gor Mahia fire coach Martins Neiva after only six FKF Premier League matches
Updated
Rising star Onana happy to take on leadership role as Belgium rebuild
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals
Ranieri flies to London to meet the Friedkins as former Roma boss could return to club

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings