Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Frenkie de Jong set to make comeback for Netherlands against Hungary

Frenkie de Jong set to make comeback for Netherlands against Hungary

Reuters
Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong in action for BarcelonaJose Breton / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman (61) expects Frenkie de Jong (27) to make his long-awaited international comeback in Amsterdam on Saturday when they host Hungary in the Nations League but said striker Memphis Depay (30) was not fit enough to be picked in his squad.

De Jong last played for the Dutch 14 months ago in a European Championship qualifier against Ireland.

A persistent ankle injury last season meant he missed out on the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. After last week’s international recall, there was concern when he was taken off injured at the weekend playing for Barcelona in their loss at Real Sociedad.

But Koeman expects De Jong to be available because his injury had nothing to do with his troublesome ankle.

“It was his shin, not his ankle. He will be there on Tuesday and we assume that he can play on Saturday,” he told a press conference on Monday.

“Frenkie de Jong is a certainty for selection if he is fit. But he has been out for a long time, he has not played a full match yet. Then you are not at your best yet, but he remains important for us. We have many possibilities in midfielder.

"(Tijjani) Reijnders and (Ryan) Gravenberch and (Teun) Koopmeiners also stand out. That is a luxurious problem that is nice for a coach. Working with great players.”

But Depay, who last played for his country at the Euros and recently joined Corinthians in Brazil, was not ready to make a return, Koeman said.

“Memphis is not good enough and fit enough in my opinion,” he added.

“If there is one player I have regular contact with, it is Memphis. We have talked about his situation. If he continues like this, he will come into the picture in March. He probably finds it a shame now that he is not in the squad and maybe he did not expect to be left out either. Memphis is getting fitter, that is clear. But I will decide the moment when he returns.”

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueFrenkie de JongMemphis DepayRonald KoemanHungaryNetherlandsIreland
Related Articles
England injuries pile up as Alexander-Arnold, Saka and Palmer all unavailable
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
FlashFocus: Neglected by his nation, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the Bundesliga's best
Show more
Football
Struggling Rennes turn to Sampaoli as they attempt to change their fortunes
Doku and De Ketelare two of four to pull out of Belgium squad for Nations League matches
MLS playoffs lose Messi after Miami defeat but league feels big boost
Dutch police make five new arrests in attacks against Israeli football supporters
Gundogan suggests shaken Man City are setting their standards too high
Maccabi Tel Aviv game at Besiktas moved for security reasons
The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday three of the Conference League
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings