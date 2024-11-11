Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. England injuries pile up as Alexander-Arnold, Saka and Palmer all unavailable

England injuries pile up as Alexander-Arnold, Saka and Palmer all unavailable

Reuters
England's players line up for the national anthem
England's players line up for the national anthemReuters / Paul Childs
England's interim manager Lee Carsley (50) has had to make wholesale changes to his squad for their Group B2 Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland, with eight players now unavailable due to injuries, the FA said on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer as well as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are all unavailable to face Greece in Athens on Thursday or Ireland at Wembley three days later.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has received his first senior call-up, while Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford have also been added to Carsley's 23-man squad.

This will be Carsley's final chance to work with the squad before Thomas Tuchel takes charge on January 1st.

England are second in the group with nine points behind Greece who have 12 after winning all four games so far.

Follow England's trip to Greece with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueTrent Alexander-ArnoldCole PalmerBukayo SakaLevi ColwillPhil FodenJack GrealishAaron RamsdaleDeclan RiceJarrad BranthwaiteValentino LivramentoJames TraffordMorgan RogersJarrod BowenEnglandGreeceIreland
Related Articles
Guardiola left confused by undercooked Grealish's England call-up
Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts
Greece continue fine form with Nations League win over Ireland
Show more
Football
Doku and De Ketelare two of four to pull out of Belgium squad for Nations League matches
Frenkie de Jong set to make comeback for Netherlands against Hungary
MLS playoffs lose Messi after Miami defeat but league feels big boost
Dutch police make five new arrests in attacks against Israeli football supporters
Gundogan suggests shaken Man City are setting their standards too high
Maccabi Tel Aviv game at Besiktas moved for security reasons
The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday three of the Conference League
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Updated
Miami to host expanded FIFA Club World Cup draw in December
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Taylor Fritz calls for microphones to solved off-court coaching issue
Grand Slam of Darts: Humphries dumped out as Littler eases past Van den Bergh
PGMOL suspend referee Coote after explicit rant aimed at Klopp and Liverpool

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings