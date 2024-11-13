Germany's Kimmich says players aren't political experts ahead of Saudi World Cup call

Germany players should stand for values as role models in society but are no political experts, said new Germany captain Joshua Kimmich (29) on Wednesday ahead of next month's vote for Saudi Arabia to host the 2034 World Cup.

Asked about politics in sport with Saudi Arabia's bid set to be picked for the World Cup amid human rights concerns, and the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States, co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, Kimmich said there was a limit to the scope of players' influence.

"In general, us players should stand for specific values, especially as the captain of the national team. But it is not our job to express ourselves politically all the time," Kimmich told a press conference.

Kimmich was speaking ahead of Group A3 leaders Germany's Nations League matches against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday and Hungary three days later.

Kimmich, who took over the captaincy after this year's European Championship, said Germany had not benefited from their political stance during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Look at the issue of Qatar. We did not present an overall good picture as a team and country. We expressed political opinions and it took a bit away from the joy of the tournament.

"It was an outstanding World Cup in terms of organisation," he said.

Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their group game against Japan at that World Cup following a row over world soccer body FIFA's threat of sanctions over a 'OneLove' armband.

FIFA had threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband symbolising diversity and tolerance but only Germany publicly opposed that decision with that move. Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

"Western countries represent views which we think are universal and should be true everywhere. We as a country are feeling that we also have problems, our own building sites," Kimmich said.

"So it is maybe good to focus on that."

"In the past, we did not do everything right, you want to stand for values that are non-negotiable but we have people who should deal with politics and they are the experts. I am no political expert."

Saudi Arabia is the only candidate for the 2034 World Cup ahead of the FIFA Congress vote next month. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have opposed this over the country's human rights record.

"I would wish that those lads who will take part in the tournament in 10 years time can focus on the competition.

"After all, it is our duty to do our best when nominated because we are measured on results," Kimmich said.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.