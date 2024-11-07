Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Manchester City's Stefan Ortega receives first-ever Germany call-up

Manchester City's Stefan Ortega receives first-ever Germany call-up

AFP
Ortega is in the Germany squad
Ortega is in the Germany squadJOSE MANUEL ALVAREZ REY / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (32) has been called up to Germany for the first time, after coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday named his Nations League squad.

Ortega was called up alongside Stuttgart's Alexander Nubel and Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann as goalkeepers in the 23-man squad.

Germany's number one goalkeeper, Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, is still out with a serious knee injury.

Borussia Dortmund midfield duo Julian Brandt and Felix Nmecha have also been recalled to the squad.

Brandt has not played for Germany since November last year while Nmecha received his one international cap under former coach Hansi Flick in March 2023.

Germany host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Freiburg on November 16 and play away against Hungary in Budapest three days later.

The Germans have already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals with three wins and a draw this campaign.

"After reaching the quarter-finals early, we want to win our Nations League group - if possible in front of our fans at the home game in Freiburg," Nagelsmann said on Thursday.

In addition to Ter Stegen, Nagelsmann is also missing several players due to injury.

West Ham forward Niclas Fuellkrug, Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling, Bayern midfielder Aleksander Pavlovic and winger Leroy Sane, Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton and RB Leipzig's David Raum are all absent.

"We have a strong squad, even if we have to restructure in some positions due to injuries," added Nagelsmann.

"Leroy Sane needs more match practice and rhythm after his break. Felix Nmecha has stabilized at BVB and, like Julian Brandt, is back after recent good performances."

According to German media reports on Thursday, 18-year-old midfielder Paul Wanner rejected a call-up for the matches, preferring to stay with the under-21s.

Wanner, who is on loan at Heidenheim from Bayern Munich, is eligible for both Austria and Germany. Wanner is yet to declare whether he will play for Austria or Germany at senior level.

Germany Squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart), Stefan Ortega (Manchester City/GER)

Defenders: Robin Gosens (Florentina/ITA), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Fuehrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueStefan OrtegaGermanyManchester City
Related Articles
Germany's Julian Nagelsmann says Deniz Undav injury not too bad
Julian Nagelsmann lauds 'supercharged' Germany's 'best half of the year'
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Amad Diallo's double delight earns Manchester United victory against PAOK

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings