Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Germany's Nagelsmann points out that packed match schedule powers the industry

Germany's Nagelsmann points out that packed match schedule powers the industry

Reuters
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during a press conference
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during a press conferenceReuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
It is difficult to complain about the growing number of matches footballers and clubs are required to play these days as the busy schedule drives revenues for the industry and pays the high salaries, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann (37) said on Friday.

Expanded Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup formats, alongside enlarged national team competitions, have created a greater number of games for top teams and players - but the money generated also rewards those involved in the sport.

"This industry lives from a monetary background. It is a fact for me as well," Nagelsmann told a press conference in Freiburg ahead of Saturday's Nations League match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"It is difficult to complain that there are too many matches because when there is a lot of marketing then we all have the salaries we have.

"If it is different then the salaries will be different. So it is a bit difficult for me to complain about too many matches. I do not feel good with that."

Top footballers are usually busy early in the European summer with their national teams and now have to cope with the new Club World Cup format starting in 2025.

This new 32-team Club World Cup in the United States will finish on July 13th, just weeks before the new league seasons get underway which will then lead into the 2026 World Cup.

Word body FIFA has defended its calendar as necessary, while the president of the European body UEFA has said the issue affects only a minority of players.

Nagelsmann, whose team also face Hungary on Tuesday in their final Nations League group match, had previously called out for longer breaks for players to handle the increased number of matches.

Germany have already qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals and are looking to top Group A3.

Follow the Nations League here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueGermany
Related Articles
Germany full-back Gosens says players struggle with online abuse regularly
Germany's Kimmich says players aren't political experts ahead of Saudi World Cup call
Heavyweight names target Nations League quarters as England battle for promotion
Show more
Football
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues
Updated
Juventus announce termination of Pogba's contract despite reduction in doping ban
Updated
Forty arrested after tense Nations League clash between France and Israel in Paris
Ranieri reveals he had many offers before coming out of retirement for Roma job
Dominant Japan dismiss Indonesia to move one step closer to World Cup berth
Updated
Amorim feeling 'very relaxed' after first week of Manchester United tenure
Ruud van Nistelrooy sends emotional farewell message after leaving Manchester United
Real Madrid reportedly keen on Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Wirtz
English FA investigating Greece match after reports of tear gas on fans
Most Read
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Paraguay break decade-long streak with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings