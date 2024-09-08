Advertisement
Harry Kane set to become 10th player to win 100 caps for England

Kane is set to start against Romania
Kane is set to start against Romania
England captain Harry Kane (31) will earn his 100th cap for his country when they host Finland in the Nations League at Wembley on Tuesday, becoming the 10th player to reach the mark, the Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored 66 goals in 99 appearances for England since his debut in 2015, is the first player to become an England men's centurion since striker Wayne Rooney in November 2014.

"The FA will pay tribute before the UEFA Nations League fixture with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap," the governing body said in a statement.

Before kick-off, the FA will also pay tribute to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 last month.

