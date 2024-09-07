England interim boss Lee Carsley 'respects' divided opinions over anthem

Carsley has already picked up his first win as England manager

England interim boss Lee Carsley (50) insists he respects the debate sparked by his controversial decision not to sing the national anthem before Saturday's 2-0 win against Ireland.

Carsley was in the spotlight at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin as he maintained his policy of keeping quiet during the anthem of teams he represents at international level.

Ahead of his first game in charge of England, Carsley claimed he does not sing the anthem because he wants to focus on the match ahead.

But Carsley was in an awkward position as he played 40 times for Ireland and coached England's Under-21s prior to taking over from Gareth Southgate as Three Lions manager on a temporary basis.

The former Everton midfielder's anthem stance has angered the more patriotic sections of England's fanbase, yet Carsley is determined not to let the row distract him.

"It has definitely not affected my day or preparation. I fully respect people's opinions. It's something that I've never done but I fully respect both national anthems," Carsley said after goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish gave him a winning start in the Nations League Group B2.

"Today would probably be one of the proudest days of my career to lead an England team out in Dublin. You definitely couldn't have written it.

"I don't feel hard done by or aggrieved. I've played in teams out there where players are belting the anthem out next to me but also I've played in teams where players don't sing, or coaches.

"I don't think it makes me or anyone that doesn't any less committed."

'A bit hostile'

Carsley accepts that not everyone will agree with his decision over the anthem but he won't be deterred from his stance.

"I had a great experience when I played for the Republic of Ireland and I'm having a really good experience now in terms of the responsibility that I've got of being head coach interim for the senior team," he said.

"You've got to accept that with that does come a bit of judgement. It is something I don't feel hard done by. I respect everyone's opinion and we move forward."

'God Save the King' will ring out again when England welcome Finland to Wembley on Tuesday for another Nations League tie.

Carsley should arrive at Wembley in confident mood after his side delivered a vibrant display that offered hope of a new, adventurous era for England.

This was a more eye-catching England after the conservatism of the Southgate era culminated in a 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

Arsenal midfielder Rice, who switched allegiance to England after making three senior appearances for Ireland, and Manchester City winger Grealish, who made the same decision after representing the Republic at under-21 level, were both jeered by the 50,000 crowd in Dublin.

But Carsley said he was always confident both players would be able to cope with the scrutiny.

"I'm pleased with it but not surprised. I think they've both been in football long enough now to understand and respect that it was going to be a little bit hostile at times, but in the right way," he said.

"Obviously, it's great for them two that they've scored the goals but more importantly that the team has won and they've kept a clean sheet."

Carsley's own Irish history led to an amusing pre-match moment as he headed to the wrong bench at the Aviva Stadium.

"I did go down the tunnel and turn right," he said. "As you know, I spent a lot of time on the bench so I know exactly where that is!

"Then I realised that no one was on there and that the other coaches were on the other bench, so it was quickly resolved."