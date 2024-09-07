Rice and Grealish haunt Ireland as Carsley picks up first England win in Nations League

England made the perfect start to their UEFA Nations League (UNL) campaign, beating the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Dublin - their first UNL victory since November 2020.

Today marked the dawn of a new era for England, who under new interim boss Lee Carsley, set about securing an instant return to League A.

The Three Lions started like a side possessed and missed a glorious chance to claim an early lead when Harry Kane headed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wicked delivery over the bar.

They didn’t have to wait too much longer for the breakthrough though, when one of two former Irish youth internationals playing for England, Declan Rice, hammered a loose ball into the top corner from 12 yards.

It was simply wave after wave of English attacks in the first half, with only a point-blank Caoimhin Kelleher save denying Kane from marking his 99th cap with a goal.

Carsley’s men eventually doubled their advantage midway through the first half, and as luck would have it, it was the other Irish youth international, Jack Grealish, who swept home to finish off an eye-catching England move.

Wrestling a foothold in the game was proving problematic for Ireland, a situation made all the worse when captain Seamus Coleman limped off.

Strangely though, just seconds after that enforced substitution, Ireland created their best chance of the evening. Chiedozie Ogbene was behind it, working his way to the byline and cutting the ball back for Sammie Szmodics, who could only turn an effort wide of the near post.

There was a distinct drop-off in the second half from England, who handed full debuts to Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White in the closing stages, though neither particularly helped the Three Lions assert their authority back on proceedings.

Ultimately, Carsley’s men knew the game was won and they can take heart from the fact the first half will be widely regarded as one of the most impressive halves of football England have turned in over recent years.

Ireland will undoubtedly be disappointed to see their UNL campaign start in losing fashion, but they’ll be acutely aware games against Greece and Finland represent more realistic opportunities to put points on the board.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (England)