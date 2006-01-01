Advertisement
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection

Greenwood won't be rejoining the England squad
Interim England manager Lee Carsley (50) has ruled out any chances of Mason Greenwood (22) being called up to the national team, despite the striker netting five times in three games for Marseille this season.

Greenwood was once a Manchester United regular before seeing his career take a downward spiral after accusations of attempted rape and assault from his partner in 2022.

United suspended the young forward before the charges were dropped a year later, leading to a loan move to Spanish side Getafe before a permanent transfer to Marseille in the summer of 2024.

Despite hitting the ground running in France, Carsley bluntly confirmed that Greenwood would not be considered for the Three Lions.

"Mason (Greenwood) wasn't a player that we can consider, to be honest, no," he told the media on Friday.

"I'm aware of how he is doing but he wasn't under consideration."

He has made one appearance for England but his future now appears to be elsewhere, with rumours of a switch to Jamaica on the cards.

Greenwood has netted in every game he has played in so far for Marseille - including two pre-season friendlies.

Mentions
FootballMason GreenwoodMarseilleEnglandUEFA Nations League
