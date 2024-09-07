Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Lee Carsley deflects praise to England players on 'proudest day'

Lee Carsley deflects praise to England players on 'proudest day'

Lee Carsley before the game
Lee Carsley before the gameReuters / Damien Eagers
England interim manager Lee Carsley (50) deflected all praise to his players for their fluid passing performance in his first game in charge, describing Saturday's easy 2-0 win over Ireland as the proudest day of his football career.

Carsley, who had been managing England's Under-21s since 2021, and led them to the European title last year, will oversee two games this month with a view to staying on through the autumn as England search for a full-time successor to Gareth Southgate.

Asked if England's forward-thinking display - albeit against a team ranked 54 places below them - was the mark of "Cars-ball", the former Everton midfielder said this was certainly not the case after just four training sessions together.

"It's definitely not that, it's the players. I'm just lucky that at the minute I'm coaching them," the former Ireland international, who accidentally walked into the wrong dugout at the start of the game, told a press conference.

"The players have got to take a lot of credit the way they took on some of the things we spoke about, moving the ball forward quickly, running forward, trying to get in pockets, I thought they did really well."

Ireland - England player ratings
Ireland - England player ratingsFlashscore

Carsley also addressed criticism in some English newspapers over his decision not to sing the national anthem - something he has never done throughout his international career - saying he did not think it made him or anyone else any less committed.

"I was looking forward so much to today, it's the proudest day of my football career," he said, adding that it could not have been scripted better against a team for whom he won 40 caps.

Carsley's players sent some of the praise back the way of their temporary boss, who like Southgate has been installed as a caretaker while also being a candidate for the job.

"It's been really refreshing this week, he's been amazing to work with, his meetings have been top, the way he's worked in training has been really good. I've really enjoyed it and so have all the lads. It's been a fresh start," goalscorer Declan Rice told ITV Sport.

Check out the match report from Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLee CarsleyDeclan RiceEnglandIreland
Related Articles
Rice and Grealish haunt Ireland as Carsley picks up first England win in Nations League
Lee Carsley 'proud' to return to Ireland as England interim manager
New Ireland boss Hallgrimsson targets repeat England shock in Dublin
Show more
Football
Jack Grealish savours England redemption after 'worst summer'
Netherlands survive scare to see off Bosnia & Herzegovina in seven-goal thriller
Wirtz and Musiala star as Germany put Hungary to sword in Nations League opener
Players need to play for national teams despite packed calendar, says Spain coach
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez expects stiff test against quality Scotland side
Nigeria star Lookman at the double as Nigeria get revenge over Benin
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic
Young talents Joseph Opoku and Lord Afrifa leave Great Corinthians FC for Europe
Most Read
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
Frances Tiafoe admits his 'body shut down' during US Open heartbreak
Krasso the hero as AFCON champions Ivory Coast beat Zambia, South Africa salvage draw
Sinner becomes first Italian man to reach US Open final after downing Draper

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings