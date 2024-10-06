Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Havertz out of Germany squad for upcoming Nation League games with knee problem

Havertz out of Germany squad for upcoming Nation League games with knee problem

Havertz reacts after picking up injury
Havertz reacts after picking up injuryReuters/Hannah Mckay
Germany forward Kai Havertz (25) will miss their Nations League matches against Bosnia and the Netherlands due to a knee problem, the Germany national team said on Sunday.

Havertz played the full 90 minutes for his club Arsenal in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League but will not join up with Germany.

"National team coach Julian Nagelsmann has nominated Jonathan Burkardt in Havertz's place. Get well soon Kai," Germany announced on X on Sunday.

Germany visit Bosnia on Friday and host the Netherlands on the 11th October. 

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueKai HavertzGermanyNetherlands
Related Articles
Injury-hit Netherlands turn to Premier League clubs for reinforcements
Late bloomer Kleindienst gets Germany call-up for Nations League games
Germany coach Nagelsmann shocked by goalkeeper Ter Stegen's injury
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Man Utd holding Villa, Madueke levels for Chelsea against Forest
Updated
Stuani scores last gasp penalty to give Girona victory over Athletic Bilbao
Boniface & Lookman in, Osimhen out of Nigeria’s AFCON qualifiers against Libya
Updated
Juventus finally concede in Serie A as Cagliari earn valuable point with late spot-kick
EXCLUSIVE: FKF President Nick Mwendwa eyes controversial third term in office
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Updated
AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca opts for continuity to maintain winning run
Bayern out to snap two-game winless run against Eintracht Frankfurt
FlashFocus: Versatile and technically gifted, Ferdi Kadioglu is Turkey's latest rising star
Most Read
Football Tracker: Man Utd holding Villa, Madueke levels for Chelsea against Forest
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings