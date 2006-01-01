Advertisement
  4. Injured Upamecano out of France's Nations League squad, Bade called up

Injured Upamecano out of France's Nations League squad, Bade called up

Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano (right) celebrates a goal with Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller
Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano (right) celebrates a goal with Bayern Munich's Thomas MullerReuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
Defender Dayot Upamecano (25) has been ruled out of France's squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium with a hamstring injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

Bayern Munich's Upamecano suffered the injury in a Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, the FFF said, adding that was being replaced in the squad by Sevilla's Loic Bade.

France, second in Group A after two games, take on Israel in Budapest on Thursday and travel to Belgium next Monday.

