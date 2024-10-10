Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel

Italy remain at the summit of UEFA Nations League Group A2 thanks to a 4-1 win over Israel - their sixth win from seven meetings against tonight's opponent - moving Israel closer to the trapdoor.

According to the bookmakers, this was set to be a non-contest, with a win for Italy a mere formality. Israel seemed incentivised by being written off, and they came within a whisker of opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.

Nicolo Fagioli was robbed of possession in midfield by Gavriel Kanichowsky, Oscar Gloukh picked up the pieces, strode forward and whistled an effort inches wide of the target. From then on, it was one-way traffic towards the Israel goal and Mateo Retegui twice forced a stunning save out of Omri Glazer from point-blank range.

The Israel stopper was again called into action to deny Sandro Tonali after he was freed by Retegui as the pressure started to become incessant. It eventually told, albeit in fortuitous circumstances as Dor Peretz’s clumsy challenge on Tonali in the area earned the Italians a spot-kick.

Retegui assumed responsibility from 12 yards, confidently dispatching into the top corner past a hapless Glazer. Just one goal to the good, Italy were never likely to rest easy, but within 10 minutes of the restart they’d doubled their advantage when Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed home Giacomo Raspadori’s delivery.

Israel offered precious little in an attacking sense throughout, but they were handed an unusual lifeline when Mohammad Abu Fani’s corner drifted all the way into the net, and despite Italian protestations that Guglielmo Vicario was fouled, the goal was given.

Somewhat stunned by conceding, Italy leapt back into life and restored their two-goal lead within a matter of minutes, when their top-scorer under new boss Luciano Spalletti, Davide Frattesi, swept home Federico Dimarco’s cross.

If Israel harboured any hopes of a comeback at that point, they were soon extinguished when Di Lorenzo thundered home from Destiny Udogie’s cutback to effectively end the game as a contest.

It marked a fourth successive defeat in this Nations League cycle for Israel, who are now at best consigned to a relegation play-off, but will more than likely be facing instant demotion to League B. As for Italy, they’re all but assured of a quarter-final spot and stretched their unbeaten home run to nine matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy)

Italy - Israel player ratings Flashscore

