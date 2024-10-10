Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel

Italy all but seal Nations League quarter-final berth with crushing victory over Israel

Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring for Italy
Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring for ItalyTiziana Fabi / AFP
Italy remain at the summit of UEFA Nations League Group A2 thanks to a 4-1 win over Israel - their sixth win from seven meetings against tonight's opponent - moving Israel closer to the trapdoor.

According to the bookmakers, this was set to be a non-contest, with a win for Italy a mere formality. Israel seemed incentivised by being written off, and they came within a whisker of opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes.

Nicolo Fagioli was robbed of possession in midfield by Gavriel Kanichowsky, Oscar Gloukh picked up the pieces, strode forward and whistled an effort inches wide of the target. From then on, it was one-way traffic towards the Israel goal and Mateo Retegui twice forced a stunning save out of Omri Glazer from point-blank range.

The Israel stopper was again called into action to deny Sandro Tonali after he was freed by Retegui as the pressure started to become incessant. It eventually told, albeit in fortuitous circumstances as Dor Peretz’s clumsy challenge on Tonali in the area earned the Italians a spot-kick.

Retegui assumed responsibility from 12 yards, confidently dispatching into the top corner past a hapless Glazer. Just one goal to the good, Italy were never likely to rest easy, but within 10 minutes of the restart they’d doubled their advantage when Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed home Giacomo Raspadori’s delivery.

Israel offered precious little in an attacking sense throughout, but they were handed an unusual lifeline when Mohammad Abu Fani’s corner drifted all the way into the net, and despite Italian protestations that Guglielmo Vicario was fouled, the goal was given.

Somewhat stunned by conceding, Italy leapt back into life and restored their two-goal lead within a matter of minutes, when their top-scorer under new boss Luciano Spalletti, Davide Frattesi, swept home Federico Dimarco’s cross.

If Israel harboured any hopes of a comeback at that point, they were soon extinguished when Di Lorenzo thundered home from Destiny Udogie’s cutback to effectively end the game as a contest.

It marked a fourth successive defeat in this Nations League cycle for Israel, who are now at best consigned to a relegation play-off, but will more than likely be facing instant demotion to League B. As for Italy, they’re all but assured of a quarter-final spot and stretched their unbeaten home run to nine matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy)

Italy - Israel player ratings
Italy - Israel player ratingsFlashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueItalyIsrael
Related Articles
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti keeping options open for Israel Nations League match
Belgium admit riding their luck as they salvage draw in Italy
Belgium fight back from two goals down to claim point against 10-man Italy
Show more
Football
Cameroon and Algeria seal Africa Cup of Nations finals places
Updated
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
'Unique' Ronaldo 'an example to everyone' as Portugal arrive in Scotland
Harry Wilson helps Wales swat aside Montenegro in Nations League
Kolo Muani brace earns France tough Nations League win over Belgium
Leweling nets on debut for Germany in tight win over Netherlands
Mbappe says he and entourage a victim of 'fake news' after rape allegations
Paul Pogba hungry to have his football cake after doping ban reduced
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Most Read
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifying match against Libya after 'inhumane treatment'
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
From the Special One to the Crying One: The Mourinho show in Turkey
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings