  4. Italy boss Spalletti confident ahead of Nations League clash with Belgium

Reuters
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti
Italy coach Luciano SpallettiReuters / Jennifer Lorenzini
Italy coach Luciano Spalletti (65) was brimming with confidence ahead of their Nations League match against Belgium in Brussels on Thursday, buoyed by his side's recent displays and the squad's performance in training.

Italy are top of Group A2 with 10 points from four games, although they only managed a 2-2 draw at home against Belgium back in October.

Spalletti, however, believes his team is better prepared ahead of Thursday's game at the King Baudouin Stadium.

"I saw players confident in their qualities, and we’re eager to play these two matches, which can give us so much for the future," Spalletti told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I don’t know what they (Belgium) will manage to bring to the table, but if we are what I saw this morning, what I saw in previous matches, it will be tough for anyone to play against this Italy."

Spalletti added that he already knew his starting lineup for the match, with only a slight doubt over a couple of positions.

"More or less, I've already made my choice. Of course, the doubt stays with you until the last moment with two close races," he said.

"It's not really a doubt; it's something normal to go through, and as the hours pass, everything falls into place."

Nicolo Barella, who returned to the Italy squad after injury, has had success in previous games against Belgium, scoring twice in past encounters.

"I was telling my teammates today that they were my 'favourite victims' - but every game is different and logically I’d be happy to score or do well, but I repeat, the coach makes his decisions and I just have to be ready," he told Italian media earlier on Wednesday.

He said they had to forget the previous match against Belgium when Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off after 40 minutes.

"It is going to be a difficult match, we mustn’t let what happened in the last game affect us. Before that incident, Italy dominated the game, but they are on home turf this time and will want to prove how strong they are."

Follow the Nations League here.

