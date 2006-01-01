Advertisement
  Italy call up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca with Kean out due to back pain

Italy call up uncapped Lorenzo Lucca with Kean out due to back pain

Lucca has three goals so far this season
Lucca has three goals so far this season
Italy have called up uncapped Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca (24) ahead of this month's Nations League fixtures after Fiorentina forward Moise Kean (24) left the camp with lower back pain, the Italian Football Federation said.

Kean, who has earned 17 international caps, played the full game on Sunday when Fiorentina beat AC Milan 2-1 in the Serie A.

Lucca received his first Italy call-up in March but had to withdraw due to a thigh injury. He has scored three goals in seven league appearances for Udinese this season.

Italy, top of Group two in Nations League after winning both their matches last month, will host Belgium on Oct. 10 and Israel on October 14.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueMoise KeanLorenzo LuccaFiorentinaUdineseItaly
