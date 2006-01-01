Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain

Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Serbia game due to muscle strain

Yamal reacts after missing a chance
Yamal reacts after missing a chancePablo Morano / Reuters
Spain forward Lamine Yamal (17) will miss Tuesday’s Nations League Group A4 match against Serbia to avoid any risk of injury after suffering a muscle strain, the Spain national team said on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was substituted in the 93rd minute during Spain's 1-0 win over Denmark in a Nations League Group A4 match on Saturday. Yamal endured several tackles from the Danish side and was spotted limping back to the team bus after the match.

After undergoing an MRI scan in Madrid on Sunday, the Barcelona player was withdrawn from the Spain training camp and will return to his club.

"The tests did not reveal any structural injury, and the medical staff of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed it is a case of muscle strain," the Spain national team said in a statement on Sunday.

"Prioritising the player's health and to avoid any risk of injury ahead of the upcoming match against Serbia, it has been decided to withdraw him from the squad."

The group standings
The group standingsFlashscore

Spain coach Luis De la Fuente said in a news conference after the Denmark game, "The referee has to protect these talented players, but Lamine has to get used to it. I would love it to be a bed of roses, Flower Power, but this sport is like that.

"Lamine displayed an exceptional attitude and generated a lot for us from the right flank. He has a special talent. I had a teammate who used to say: 'What do you want, kisses (from the opponents)?' Teams will use the weapons they can within the rules."

Yamal was a key player in Spain's 2024 European Championship win. He has scored five goals and registered five assists from 11 games for Barcelona across all competitions this season.

Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme has been called up to replace Yamal for Tuesday's match against Serbia in Cordoba.

Spain lead the group at the halfway mark with seven points from their three games, followed by Denmark on six and Serbia on four, with Switzerland bottom with no points.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueLamine YamalSpainSerbiaBarcelona
Related Articles
Mitrovic on target as Serbia soar to heap pressure on winless Switzerland
Zubimendi strikes late to send Spain past Denmark and top of Group 4
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king
Show more
Football
Dutch strikers expecting more space in blockbuster Germany clash
Slovenia complete double over Kazakhstan as they edge to Nations League victory
Uninspired Poland still struggle to close gap to elite in Portugal loss
Motivated Belgium hope to end long wait for competitive France win
Popovic faces familiar foe as Australia aim to continue renaissance in Japan
Americans get their belief back as Pochettino makes his mark against Panama
The 14-year-old Turks and Caicos goalkeeper dreaming of playing for Liverpool
Uruguay boss Bielsa says his authority was affected by Suarez criticism
FlashFocus: The inside story of Bordeaux's fall from Ligue 1 to liquidation fears
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Djokovic to claim Shanghai title, Sabalenka wins Wuhan final
Sabalenka sympathises with Gauff's service plight after Wuhan win
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings