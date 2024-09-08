Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Mitrovic on target as Serbia soar to heap pressure on winless Switzerland

Mitrovic on target as Serbia soar to heap pressure on winless Switzerland

Serbia's players celebrate scoring the opening goal
Serbia's players celebrate scoring the opening goalPedja Milosavljevic / AFP
Serbia took a giant stride towards survival in the UEFA Nations League top-flight by securing a 2-0 victory over near rivals Switzerland - their first-ever head-to-head win.

With Serbia and Switzerland essentially competing against each other to avoid relegation from Group A4, you’d have been forgiven for expecting a brighter start from two sides desperate to beat the other.

It turned out to be quite the opposite though, as the only bright spot in an incredibly dull start came when Veljko Birmancevic’s tame effort was easily gathered by Gregor Kobel.

It took until just after the half-hour mark for the game's first big chance to arrive, but it was wasted by Breel Embolo who skewed wide after he was teed up by Silvan Widmer.

That miss proved a costly one before the break too, when in first-half stoppage time, Serbia took the lead against the run of play.

There was certainly a huge element of fortune in how it came about, as Lazar Samardzic’s wicked delivery caught the Swiss defence off guard and deflected in off the outstretched leg of Nico Elvedi.

It was the Serbian defence caught off guard in the infancy of the second half when a well-worked short corner was prodded home by Embolo, but Dan Ndoye was adjudged to have strayed offside in the build-up and Serbia’s clean sheet remained intact a little longer.

That was proof that the Serbian defence were living a charmed life, but it was in fact the Swiss goal that was nestled next.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s endeavour saw him keep a lost cause in play, and he reaped the rewards of his tireless running when his thunderous right-footed effort found the top corner.

The lead ought to have been even more comfortable soon after when Luka Jovic’s header six yards from goal forced a stunning point-blank save out of Kobel.

His save gave the Swiss a platform to get back into the game, and they squandered a glorious chance to do so when Embolo fluffed his lines from the penalty spot after Kosta Nedeljković had shoved over Ndoye in the area.

Switzerland weren’t deterred by that miss and continued to probe for a way back into the game, twice spurning good opportunities from corners to halve the deficit heading into the closing stages.

They were never able to grab a consolation though, and they remain pointless in Group A4, leaving them staring down the barrel of a first-ever relegation out of League A.

Meanwhile, Serbia now look good value to survive in their maiden top-flight Nations League campaign.

Key match stats
Key match statsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueSerbiaSwitzerlandAleksandar Mitrovic
Related Articles
FlashFocus: Rennes midfielder Albert Gronbaek is Denmark's new 'playing man'
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Show more
Football
Interim boss Carsley confirms he has not applied for permanent England job
Morocco crush Central African Republic, Guirassy scores hat-trick for Guinea
Carsley ready to go 'back to basics' as humbled England face Finland
Ronaldo scores as Portugal cruise to victory against Poland in Nations League
Zubimendi strikes late to send Spain past Denmark and top of Group 4
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Croatia survive scare to overcome Scotland in Nations League encounter
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Updated
Liverpool star Salah released from Egypt squad over injury fears
Most Read
Manchester United dressing room reportedly 'bugged' before Aston Villa match
Viana to succeed Begiristain as Manchester City's director of football
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings