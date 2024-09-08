Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory

The weekend of Nations League football has meant this edition of Winners and Losers will be slightly smaller. Check out who made it onto this week's list.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 132 goals for the Portuguese national team. The last two came at the weekend, where Portugal achieved two wins and took a big step towards qualification for the next stage of the Nations League.

Yesterday, the captain scored in the final minutes against Scotland, who also became the 48th national team he has scored against. Two days earlier against Croatia, the Al Nassr striker had also celebrated his 900th career goal in all competitions.

Ronaldo stats Flashscore

In the MLS, there is always room for some strange events. And on the weekend, in which the Nations League brought the continental leagues to a halt, it was from the United States that a surprise occurred.

The Columbus Crew were 0-0 against the Seattle Sounders until goalkeeper Abraham Romero was sent off before half-time. Without a substitute on the bench, the coach of the home team had to deploy defender Sean Zawadzki in goal. As a result, they lost the game 4-0, with Zawadzki suffering in goal.

San Marino's 1-0 triumph over Liechtenstein was historic as it represented the first victory for the national team in the last 20 years, which also came against Liechtenstein by the same scoreline.

September 5th has therefore gone down in history for the small town in northern Italy, and which will see Nicko Sensoli's name echoed in eternity for what was achieved. Don't forget, they are the lowest-ranked national team in the FIFA rankings!

After a fine European Championship, in which they taught Italy a lesson in the round of 16 and were eliminated in the quarter-finals by England on penalties, Switzerland made a horror start to their Nations League campaign, losing two in a row.

The first, at home to Denmark, had already worried fans, but last night's home debacle (4-1) against a Spain team that was down to ten men for more than 70 minutes emphasised the Swiss team's poor start.