Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory

Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates
Cristiano Ronaldo celebratesPatricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
The weekend of Nations League football has meant this edition of Winners and Losers will be slightly smaller. Check out who made it onto this week's list.

Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 132 goals for the Portuguese national team. The last two came at the weekend, where Portugal achieved two wins and took a big step towards qualification for the next stage of the Nations League.

Yesterday, the captain scored in the final minutes against Scotland, who also became the 48th national team he has scored against. Two days earlier against Croatia, the Al Nassr striker had also celebrated his 900th career goal in all competitions.

Ronaldo stats
Ronaldo statsFlashscore

Loser: Columbus Crew

In the MLS, there is always room for some strange events. And on the weekend, in which the Nations League brought the continental leagues to a halt, it was from the United States that a surprise occurred. 

The Columbus Crew were 0-0 against the Seattle Sounders until goalkeeper Abraham Romero was sent off before half-time. Without a substitute on the bench, the coach of the home team had to deploy defender Sean Zawadzki in goal. As a result, they lost the game 4-0, with Zawadzki suffering in goal.

Winner: San Marino

San Marino's 1-0 triumph over Liechtenstein was historic as it represented the first victory for the national team in the last 20 years, which also came against Liechtenstein by the same scoreline.

September 5th has therefore gone down in history for the small town in northern Italy, and which will see Nicko Sensoli's name echoed in eternity for what was achieved. Don't forget, they are the lowest-ranked national team in the FIFA rankings!

Loser: Switzerland

After a fine European Championship, in which they taught Italy a lesson in the round of 16 and were eliminated in the quarter-finals by England on penalties, Switzerland made a horror start to their Nations League campaign, losing two in a row. 

The first, at home to Denmark, had already worried fans, but last night's home debacle (4-1) against a Spain team that was down to ten men for more than 70 minutes emphasised the Swiss team's poor start.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore
Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCristiano RonaldoColumbus CrewSan MarinoSwitzerlandFeatures
Related Articles
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
FlashFocus: Mircea Lucescu returns to Romania in final chapter of stellar career
Players need to play for national teams despite packed calendar, says Spain coach
Show more
Football
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or shortlist omission
Chelsea's Sam Kerr not rushing to return from second ACL injury
England interim boss Carsley takes confidence from win over Ireland after doubting himself
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League
Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again
Italy's Spalletti to make changes for Israel game after win over France
No change of plan for coach Deschamps despite France's defeat by Italy
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings