Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations LeagueFabrice Coffrini / AFP
Reigning European champions Spain comprehensively dispatched Switzerland despite being reduced to 10 men for 70 minutes, winning their UEFA Nations League (UNL) Group A4 match-up 4-1 in the Genevan rain thanks in part to a Fabian Ruiz brace.

A disappointing defeat to Denmark on Thursday prompted Murat Yakin to send his side out on the front foot, but some good moments early on were completely overshadowed by a ruthless Spain attack.

After just four minutes, man-of-the-moment Lamine Yamal left Remo Freuler in his wake to chip one over to the far post to the waiting Joselu, who headed over the line despite the acrobatic best efforts of new Nati number one Gregor Kobel.

An immediate response followed from the hosts, but Becir Omeragic’s tap-in after Breel Embolo flashed an effort across goal was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.

Yamal again assumed the role of architect as Spain soon doubled their advantage, winning back possession before playing in Nico Williams. The Athletic Club forward’s shot on the turn was saved but Fabian, who impressed in the summer as La Roja reigned supreme, followed in.

It had so far been plain sailing for Luis de la Fuente’s men, but complications arose when Robin Le Normand was shown a straight red card for hauling down Embolo as the last man, and Zeki Amdouni fired a warning shot by cannoning off the bar from the resulting free-kick.

Switzerland predictably began to dominate, and Amdouni was in the right place at the right time to halve the arrears by tapping home Embolo’s header following a corner.

Switzerland - Spain player ratings
That momentum became increasingly difficult to maintain as the rain continued to stream down, and another disallowed Amdouni strike was all Switzerland had to show for their efforts following the restart.

Their control of possession during that period ultimately counted for very little as the visitors mustered a stunning quick-fire double to put the result beyond all doubt. 

First, David Raya’s long ball sent Ferran Torres down the right to cross into the box, where Fabián was waiting to complete his double.

Switzerland were then caught on the counter again by Joselu’s through pass just moments later, and this time Torres added the finishing touch.

With Spain’s personnel disadvantage putting the result in the balance for much of the game, De la Fuente will be delighted that his side pulled through to extend their competitive unbeaten run to 17 matches and put themselves back on track as favourites for a second consecutive UNL trophy.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Fabian Ruiz (Spain)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

