Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win

Cristiano Ronaldo was the match winner for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo was the match winner for Portugal
Portugal were made to work for it but Roberto Martinez’s men made it two wins out of two in the UEFA Nations League (UNL) after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Scotland, who have never won in Portugal (L7, D1).

Taking to the field on his 30th birthday, Bruno Fernandes was also hitting another milestone in doing so, playing in his 600th career game and earning his 72nd international cap. The Scots started well in Lisbon with Billy Gilmour and John McGinn controlling the midfield.

That positive start to the contest got even better in the seventh minute when Kenny McLean’s cross was powered home by a Scott McTominay header – his 10th goal in 13 appearances for his nation.

Portugal responded well, especially down the flanks with Rafael Leao causing trouble for Scotland, but he slammed his shot into the side netting. The AC Milan forward was proving to be the main threat for the hosts, first forcing Angus Gunn into a low save before dribbling to the byline and cutting the ball back to Diogo Jota, whose shot sailed over the bar. 

Leao was producing everything going forward for the Selecao, who upped the pressure as the break approached but this time, Andre Silva failed to steer his header on target. Gunn was kept incredibly busy as the Tartan Army looked to head into the interval with their lead intact, denying Jota before Nuno Mendes skimmed the post with a drilled effort.

Portugal - Scotland player ratings
Portugal - Scotland player ratings

Martinez made a double switch at the beginning of the second half, including the introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo, who now begins his pursuit of a 1000th career goal after notching goal number 900 last time out.

It was more of the same after the restart, with Leao threatening down the left, only this time he picked out Fernandes on the edge of the box, and the birthday boy drilled a first-time effort into the bottom corner.

The Portuguese ramped up the pressure after drawing level as Diogo Dalot was introduced in a shakeup. The Manchester United full-back produced an inch-perfect cross for Joao Felix, whose diving header was saved before Ronaldo was twice denied by the woodwork in the space of a minute. 

The Portugal captain never let those misses affect him, however, as he popped up in the 88th minute to prod the ball home from Nuno Mendes’s cross, netting his 901st career goal. After finally breaking Gunn’s resolve, Portugal saw out the final minutes to claim top spot of Group 1 of the UNL League A. Steve Clarke will have positives to take from Scotland’s performance, but falling to defeat to late goals twice in a week may lead to an inquest for the Scots.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angus Gunn (Scotland)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

