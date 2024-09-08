Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League

Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League

Luka Modric celebrates after his goal
Luka Modric celebrates after his goalDamir Sencar / AFP
Croatia won their fourth consecutive home game with a clean sheet by beating Poland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League – the same scoreline produced by their last meeting in 2008.

Strong home form, which had seen Croatia lose just one of their last seven before tonight, looked set to continue with a dominant first half. Firstly, Duje Caleta-Car forced Lukasz Skorupski into an early save with a goal-bound header from close range, before Luka Modrić fired just wide from distance. Igor Matanović was also off target with a hat-trick of chances, as Poland rarely threatened.

The visitors had to up their game in the second half, and Nicola Zalewski - who scored the winner against Scotland last time out – almost netted again with Poland’s first shot on target, as his effort was palmed away by Dominik Livakovc. 

However, Croatia were handed a dangerous free-kick moments later and up stepped Modric. The veteran rolled back the years by delightfully looping the ball into the top corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Croatia - Poland match ratings
Croatia - Poland match ratingsFlashscore

Croatia were immediately back on the front foot, and Matanović should have quickly doubled their advantage, but could only strike the crossbar after a mazy dribble.

And the striker was cursing his luck yet again soon after, when skewing wide in a promising position before Bruno Petković’s curling effort was tipped away by Skorupski.

The Chequered Ones knew they could not waste too many more opportunities, as the deadly Robert Lewandowski rattled the crossbar, almost adding to his matchday one goal against Scotland. In the end, Croatia held on for an important victory after losing their Nations League opener 2-1 to Portugal.

In turn, both teams now have three points from their first two matches, as they aim to qualify for the UNL play-offs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (Croatia)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueCroatiaPoland
Related Articles
Belgium smarting from EURO elimination as they take on France again
Italy's Spalletti to make changes for Israel game after win over France
No change of plan for coach Deschamps despite France's defeat by Italy
Show more
Football
Spain overcome red card to put four past Switzerland in Nations League
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
Poulsen stars as Denmark see off Serbia to continue great Nations League start
Carsley's 'refreshing' England overhaul launches new and exciting era
Injured Calafiori to miss Italy's Nations League clash with Israel
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Arsenal youth talent Biereth talks switch to Austria
Most Read
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings