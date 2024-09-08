Modric the match winner as Croatia sneak past Poland in Nations League

Croatia won their fourth consecutive home game with a clean sheet by beating Poland 1-0 in the UEFA Nations League – the same scoreline produced by their last meeting in 2008.

Strong home form, which had seen Croatia lose just one of their last seven before tonight, looked set to continue with a dominant first half. Firstly, Duje Caleta-Car forced Lukasz Skorupski into an early save with a goal-bound header from close range, before Luka Modrić fired just wide from distance. Igor Matanović was also off target with a hat-trick of chances, as Poland rarely threatened.

The visitors had to up their game in the second half, and Nicola Zalewski - who scored the winner against Scotland last time out – almost netted again with Poland’s first shot on target, as his effort was palmed away by Dominik Livakovc.

However, Croatia were handed a dangerous free-kick moments later and up stepped Modric. The veteran rolled back the years by delightfully looping the ball into the top corner to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Croatia - Poland match ratings Flashscore

Croatia were immediately back on the front foot, and Matanović should have quickly doubled their advantage, but could only strike the crossbar after a mazy dribble.

And the striker was cursing his luck yet again soon after, when skewing wide in a promising position before Bruno Petković’s curling effort was tipped away by Skorupski.

The Chequered Ones knew they could not waste too many more opportunities, as the deadly Robert Lewandowski rattled the crossbar, almost adding to his matchday one goal against Scotland. In the end, Croatia held on for an important victory after losing their Nations League opener 2-1 to Portugal.

In turn, both teams now have three points from their first two matches, as they aim to qualify for the UNL play-offs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Modric (Croatia)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.