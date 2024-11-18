Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup

Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup

Reuters
Haaland is hoping to represent Norway at the World Cup for the first time
Haaland is hoping to represent Norway at the World Cup for the first timeTerje Pedersen / NTB via Reuters
Norway coach Stale Solbakken celebrated his team's promotion to Nations League Group A after Sunday’s victory over Kazakhstan but emphasised that despite their potential, more improvement was needed as they target qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Their final group match against Kazakhstan ended in a 5-0 win at home, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick, but the real drama unfolded in Vienna minutes after Norway's game ended.

Austria's 1-1 draw at home to Slovenia handed Norway top spot in Group B3, with Adam Gnezda Cerin scoring the equaliser for the visitors nine minutes from time.

Norway's win gave them 13 points, two ahead of Austria, and secured promotion to Group A for the next Nations League.

"The potential is greater, but we won't make it to the World Cup unless we improve in several areas," Solbakken was quoted as saying by Norwegian newspaper VG on Monday.

"I have always said that we need to improve in and around our own box. We need to be able to handle pressure. That's the bottom line, and we're not there yet. We need to defend better.

"There is a lot of development that is very good, but what I’m saying must be taken into account. I’m not saying that everything is good just because we won the group."

The 56-year-old, who previously mentioned that the World Cup campaign will likely be his last attempt to lead Norway to a major tournament, praised the new culture within the squad.

"The culture we have built is extremely strict. Everyone pulls in the same direction. Everyone endures it. Even though we've had bad luck, they stand tall and stand together," he said.

"It is a very strong group. Winning and becoming an A-nation should give confidence."

The draw for Europe's 2026 World Cup qualifying competition will take place on Dec. 13 with matches kicking off in March.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueWorld ChampionshipStale SolbakkenErling HaalandNorway
Related Articles
Favourites deliver as England, France & Norway complete successful Nations League campaigns
Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as five-star Norway thrash Kazakhstan
Norway's Martin Odegaard to sit out Slovenia and Kazakhstan Nations League games
Show more
Football
Nagelsmann eyeing World Cup with Germany breezing through Nations League
AC Milan midfielder Reijnders hints that contract negotiations are underway
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
England star Grealish heaps praise on outgoing interim head coach Carsley
De Jong & Van Dijk left out of squad for the Netherlands' Nations League clash with Bosnia
Criticism of me is 'typically Belgian,' says defiant Tedesco after defeat to Israel
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can
Chris Wood bags hat-trick as New Zealand storm past Samoa to move step closer to World Cup
Marquinhos not concerned about Brazil's poor run of form, certain they'll improve
Most Read
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings