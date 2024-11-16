Advertisement
  Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants

Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants

Reuters
The Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch following the chants
The Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch following the chants
A Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo in Bucharest was abandoned in stoppage time on Friday after the visiting players walked off the field when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from the home fans.

With the match heading for a goalless draw, the Kosovars headed for the dressing room in the 93rd minute after home fans chanted, "Serbia! Serbia!" during a heated exchange between Kosovo captain Amir Rrahmani and Romanian striker Denis Alibec.

The match was initially suspended before being abandoned when the Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch. UEFA said it would communicate "further information in due course".

"This is too much," Rrahmani later told a news conference. "Everyone must know that Kosovo is Kosovo, or Kosovo is Albania. That's it. This is where it ends."

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognised by more than 100 countries, but not Romania.

The Romanian football federation was fined by UEFA last year over pro-Serbia chanting and the display of a banner reading "Kosovo is Serbia" by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier between the countries at the same National Arena.

Last month, the Football Federation of Kosovo was fined a total of 61,000 euros ($64,000) by UEFA for incidents during September's Nations League match against Romania in Pristina.

More than 90% of the Kosovo population are of Albanian ethnicity, and opinion polls have shown overwhelming support in the country for the unification of the neighbouring states.

FootballUEFA Nations LeagueKosovoRomaniaSerbiaAmir Rrahmani
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

