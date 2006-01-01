Ronaldo hits another milestone as Portugal edge Croatia in Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo (39) netted his 900th career goal as Portugal kickstarted their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Croatia at the Estádio da Luz, maintaining their 100% competitive head-to-head record (five wins).

Ahead of kick-off, recently retired Portugal legend and inaugural Nations League winner Pepe was presented with a commemorative shirt for his 141 Selecao caps.

One of the former centre-backs’s eight international goals came against Croatia, and after just seven minutes, he was celebrating from the sidelines as full-back Diogo Dalot opened the scoring.

As he so often is, Bruno Fernandes was the architect here, delicately picking out Dalot, who received the ball in his stride before calmly slotting through Dominik Livakovic’s legs from close range.

Having already threatened to double his side’s lead earlier, Ronaldo soon had his landmark goal, guiding in Nuno Mendes’ inch-perfect delivery on the volley.

Croatia weren’t without their moments, with a strong hand from Diogo Costa required to keep out Andrej Kramaric earlier in the half before the striker was again involved, this time sending a cross towards the sliding Borna Sosa, who kept the ball alive for Dalot to inadvertently flick into his own net.

An entertaining first period almost had a fourth goal before half-time, but Pedro Neto could only find the crossbar following a lung-busting run.

Key match stats Flashscore

Despite continued pressure, Portugal were unable to re-establish their two-goal lead before the hour mark as Livakovic produced an important reflex save to deny Ronaldo a brace.

The hosts continued to knock on the Croatian door, yet the contest remained in the balance as the game entered its final stages. The Nations League 2022/23 runners-up had kept the Selecao largely at bay, albeit without troubling Costa at the other end with any real regularity, but as the full-time whistle drew nearer, a third Portugal goal appeared likely.

However, that goal never materialised as Roberto Martinez was forced to settle for a slender margin of victory, with his side getting off to a winning start in Nations League League A Group 1 where they sit level on three points with Poland, who beat Scotland in their opening game.

Having failed to register a victory at UEFA Euro 2024 (D2, L1) as they bowed out at the group stage, Croatian fans will hope to get back to winning ways in their next clash against Michal Probierz’s Poland on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

