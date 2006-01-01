Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  UEFA Nations League
  Solanke returns to England squad for Nations League games, Maddison overlooked

Solanke returns to England squad for Nations League games, Maddison overlooked

Tottenham's Dominic Solanke
Tottenham's Dominic SolankeConor Molloy / ProSports / Shutterstock / Profimedia
Dominic Solanke (27) has been named in the England squad for the first time since 2017 for their upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

The Tottenham striker has been rewarded for his strong recent form since joining the club from Bournemouth in the summer.

Solanke's lone England cap came seven years ago as a substitute when the Three Lions took on Brazil in a friendly at Wembley.

"Dom's a player I'm fully aware of having worked with him in the past," said interim boss Lee Carsley.

"He was really close to being in the last squad but got injured just before selection.

"He did so well at Bournemouth and now he's taken that form into Spurs. He's got a lot of really good attributes that I really like, as well as being a really nice person. He's extremely talented and it's good that we've got him."

However, there is no room for Solanke's Spurs teammate James Maddison, who despite his good form has been overlooked by Carsley.

Rising Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has also missed out and will be with the Under-21 squad again instead.

Dropping out of the squad are Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Harry Maguire and Tino Livramento, who were all part of September's contingent.

But there are returns for the fit-again Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker after injury caused them to be absent last time out.

England host Greece at Wembley on Thursday, October 10th before travelling to play Finland on Sunday, October 13th.

They are second in Group B2 after opening their campaign with wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueDominic SolankeEngland
