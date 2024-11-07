Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Southampton's Harwood-Bellis gets first England call-up as Carsley picks final squad

Southampton's Harwood-Bellis gets first England call-up as Carsley picks final squad

Ali Pollock
Updated
Harwood-Bellis is in the England squad
Harwood-Bellis is in the England squadAdam Mitten/Every Second Media/S / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Lee Carsley (50) announced his final England squad on Wednesday afternoon for the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League games against Greece and Ireland.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a surprise call-up for England's November fixtures alongside Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, while there is no room for Morgan Rogers or Eberechi Eze in the squad - nor Kobbie Mainoo who is still recovering from injury.

Alongside the two first-time call-ups in Harwood-Bellis and Hall are seasoned veterans Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker.

The likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham also made the cut as well as Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke.

Recent additions Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes are back in the squad again in a packed midfield that also features Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher.

Carsley is set to take charge of the Three Lions for the final two times ahead of the arrival of German manager Thomas Tuchel in 2025.

Tuchel has signed an 18-month deal that begins on January 1st, so will only be an interested observer during this month's games.

"He hasn't had any influence on the squad selection," said Carsley. "I've spoken to him by text, but it's literally congratulations.

"I think he's highly respectful of the job that not only myself, but the staff are doing."

England first face Greece on Thursday, November 14th before hosting Ireland on Sunday, November 17th.

Mentions
FootballLee CarsleyEnglandTaylor Harwood-BellisUEFA Nations League
Related Articles
OPINION: Reaction to Tuchel a sign of England's misplaced grandiosity
Carsley open to England hiring a foreign manager amid Guardiola links
Rice praises 'unbelievable' England interim manager Carsley as uncertainty mounts
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings