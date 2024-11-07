Southampton's Harwood-Bellis gets first England call-up as Carsley picks final squad

Harwood-Bellis is in the England squad

Lee Carsley (50) announced his final England squad on Wednesday afternoon for the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League games against Greece and Ireland.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a surprise call-up for England's November fixtures alongside Newcastle defender Lewis Hall, while there is no room for Morgan Rogers or Eberechi Eze in the squad - nor Kobbie Mainoo who is still recovering from injury.

Alongside the two first-time call-ups in Harwood-Bellis and Hall are seasoned veterans Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker.

The likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham also made the cut as well as Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke.

Recent additions Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes are back in the squad again in a packed midfield that also features Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher.

Carsley is set to take charge of the Three Lions for the final two times ahead of the arrival of German manager Thomas Tuchel in 2025.

Tuchel has signed an 18-month deal that begins on January 1st, so will only be an interested observer during this month's games.

"He hasn't had any influence on the squad selection," said Carsley. "I've spoken to him by text, but it's literally congratulations.

"I think he's highly respectful of the job that not only myself, but the staff are doing."

England first face Greece on Thursday, November 14th before hosting Ireland on Sunday, November 17th.