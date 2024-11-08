Advertisement
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games

Reuters
Spain have already advanced to the quarter-finals
Spain have already advanced to the quarter-finalsREUTERS / Susana Vera
Spain called up Samu Omorodion (20) on Friday for their upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland after the striker's superb start to the season with Portuguese side Porto while Barcelona's Marc Casado (21) has also been named.

Omorodion, who played for Spain at the Olympics, has earned his first call-up to the senior team. He joined Porto in the close season and has since scored 11 goals in as many games in the Portuguese league and the Europa League.

Casado, meanwhile, has become the lynchpin in Barcelona's midfield, with the La Masia graduate seamlessly stepping into the side after Hansi Flick's squad was hit by injuries.

However, his Barca teammate Pau Cubarsi has been left out after the 17-year-old suffered a facial injury in their Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade, with Athletic Bilbao centre back Aitor Paredes being named in his place.

Defending champions Spain have 10 points and have already advanced to the quarter-finals but have not yet secured top spot in the group. They are three points ahead of Denmark in second place.

SPAIN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Daniel Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Aitor Paredes

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Marc Casado

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ayoze Perez, Samu Omorodion, Bryan Zaragoza

Follow Spain vs Denmark with Flashscore.

