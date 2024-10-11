Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. UEFA Nations League
  4. Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card

Suspended Van Dijk heads back to Liverpool for rest after red card

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk talks to the referee Lukas Fahndrich before being sent off
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk talks to the referee Lukas Fahndrich before being sent offReuters / Bernadett Szabo
Suspended Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk (33) will not travel with the squad for Monday's Nations League match in Germany after opting for extra rest in preparation for a busy period with Liverpool, the Dutch FA said on Saturday.

Van Dijk was sent off in the 1-1 draw away to Hungary on Friday and is banned for the next Nations League fixture.

The defender initially said that, despite the suspension, he wanted to stay with the squad to support his teammates.

"I'll just travel with the team, of course," he told NOS television following the match.

"At least, that's natural for me. I just played 80 minutes tonight, so I will first have to recover and I just want to be with the team as captain.”

However, Van Dijk later changed his mind and on Saturday was heading back to Liverpool, who face Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion (twice) over the next three weeks.

"I would have liked to continue supporting the team, but I decided that I would like to go home.

"There has been a lot of talk about all the matches we have to play, all those trips. It is a good time to get some rest,” he added.

Van Dijk is the first Netherlands captain to be sent off in a full international and misses an international for the first time since June 2022. He has 77 caps.

The KNVB said no replacement would be called up to the squad, which travelled to Munich from Budapest on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeagueVirgil van DijkLiverpoolNetherlands
Related Articles
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Late Dumfries goal snatches point for 10-man Netherlands against Hungary
Editors' Picks: International football takes centre stage as Pogacar targets further glory
Show more
Football
Bukayo Saka drops out of England squad due to leg injury
Liverpool's Bradley proud to captain Northern Ireland for first time
Argentina's Carboni to have surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip retires aged 33
Updated
Onsika blames Kenya’s humiliating Cameroon AFCON defeat on lack of creativity
Peru score late winner to claim shock win against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king
Bruno Fernandes eager to improve goalscoring form, takes responsibility for struggles
Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse
Most Read
Former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip retires aged 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings