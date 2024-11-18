Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  UEFA Nations League
  4. Tiny San Marino sensationally promoted to Nations League C after Liechtenstein win

Tiny San Marino sensationally promoted to Nations League C after Liechtenstein win

Reuters
San Marino beat Liechtenstein 3-1 for just their second competitive win ever
San Marino beat Liechtenstein 3-1 for just their second competitive win everČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Luka Kolanovic
World football's lowest-ranked national team San Marino clinched promotion to Nations League C with a 3-1 comeback victory at Group D1 rivals Liechtenstein on Monday.

Goals from Lorenzo Lazzari just after the break, Nicola Nanni in the 66th minute and Alessandro Golinucci 10 minutes later followed Liechtenstein's first-half opener from Aron Sele.

San Marino, with only their second competitive win ever, finished top with seven points, one above Gibraltar, while Liechtenstein are bottom with two points after four games.

How Group D1 ended
How Group D1 endedFlashscore

San Marino, bottom of FIFA's world rankings at 210, won their first-ever competitive match by beating Liechtenstein 1-0 in the reverse fixture in September, 20 years since their only other victory in a friendly also against Liechtenstein.

See all the Nations League results here.

Mentions
FootballLiechtensteinSan MarinoGibraltarUEFA Nations League
